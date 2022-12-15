Olam Broadcasting will present a special live Chanukah programming, “Light-Up Your Day 2022,” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 19, Dec. 20, Dec. 22, Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 on Radio-J.com, the Radio-J app and Radio-J on TuneIn.
With Shawn Fink as the host, the program will feature old and new Chanukah music, special guests, call-in contests and updates on Chanukah celebrations in Cleveland and around the world. Guests include Cleveland Jewish News Managing Editor Bob Jacob, and famed Jewish recording-artists Avraham Rosenblum of Diaspora Yeshiva Band, Gershon Veroba and Lenny Solomon.
For updates on the lineup of guests and more information, visit Radio-J page on Facebook each day of Chanukah.