As the COVID-19 pandemic continues into the holiday season, many organizations are getting creative to celebrate Chanukah.
With an abundance of options for the average person, senior communities across Ohio have also made sure their residents don’t miss out on this year’s Festival of Lights. According to Rabbi Akiva Feinstein, director of spiritual care and hospice chaplain at Montefiore of Menorah Park in Beachwood, and Rabbi Debbie Lefton, director of spiritual care at Wexner Heritage Village in Columbus, developing this year’s activities felt more important than ever.
“Activities are so important this year as they help us recapture our sense of family and community,” Feinstein said. “It is critical to impart to the residents that no matter how challenging life may be, the holidays will always be part of our calendar of life and we will not let the pandemic change this. Furthermore, the message of Chanukah is one of seeing the light amidst the darkness and finding hope when things don’t seem so good, which fits right into our current challenges.”
Lefton explained the concept of going above and beyond this year for Chanukah programming ties into the feelings of isolation that many senior adults are struggling with right now.
“We are encouraging our staff to take the extra time for compassion and care as the nurses and STNAs are the only visitors so many of our seniors see,” she noted. “We have them talk about the holidays and encourage FaceTime calls, and we’ve gone above and beyond to take every aspect and ritual experience we possibly could and allow celebrations from a distance. It’s not the same, but a change in tone, excitement or scenery really helps the emotional and spiritual needs of our seniors.”
At Wexner Heritage Village, there is a large range of activities – including several recorded video events like services, classes, musical lessons and joyful entertainment. Since pandemic safety protocols make it harder for people to gather safely, the taped events make it easier for residents of Creekside, Heritage House, the Geraldine Schottenstein Cottage, Bexley Tower and the Bexley Heritage Apartments to celebrate in their own spaces, on their own time.
Spaces within the Wexner community have also been festively decorated with Judaica and balloons provided by Ballooniacs. During specific celebrations, there will also be doughnuts, latkes and traditional foods. There are also menorahs placed around campus and each nurse station. And, WHV’s human resource department gives gifts to staff each day in celebration of the holiday, to name a few activities.
At Montefiore and Menorah Park, Feinstein said there will be a Chanukah concert for residents, prerecorded and broadcast via the resident TV stations throughout the campus. The shows include Avi Lampert, Irwin Weinberger, Cantor Laurel and Chad Barr, Avraham Nakdimen and Cantor Gary Paller. Within the buildings, there will be menorahs throughout the spaces, and rabbis and other staff will facilitate individual unit candlelightings. Life enrichment staff will decorate units with festive decorations and residents will participate in holiday-related arts and crafts.
Additionally, Menorah Park volunteers, families and community members will share their candlelightings at home with residents to be broadcast in-house. Feinstein explained this “brings the in-home holiday feeling to everyone.”
The sources from both communities said they’re doing their best to keep families connected and involved, allowing for FaceTime and Zoom calls, as well as window visits – weather permitting. Families and community members are also encouraged to send holiday cards to residents who may be missing that personal touch. Specifically, Lefton said the Central Ohio community has come together, resulting in thousands of cards being sent to seniors on campus.
But out of all the festivities, both Lefton and Feinstein are looking forward to the simple pleasures of the holiday.
“I love Chanukah every year because it is so visual,” Lefton noted. “The lights of Chanukah warm the heart. It is so sensory – the taste of the sufganiyot, the lights of the menorah and the stories. It involves family and community so much. Even though we’re fully remote, it’s like we’re partying together.”
Feinstein said, “(I’m excited to) bring the warmth and joy of the holidays to our residents and tenants on campus, especially during these challenging times. The spirit of Chanukah observances can help us see beyond the immediate challenges we do have.”