Designated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he has successfully formed a new coalition to govern Israel. The announcement late Wednesday sets the stage for him to return to power as head of the country’s most right-wing government in history. The announcement, just ahead of a midnight deadline, came after weeks of surprisingly difficult negotiations with his partners. Netanyahu says he expects to wrap up power-sharing deals with his partners by next week. Even if he is successful, Netanyahu faces a difficult task ahead. He will preside over a coalition dominated by far-right and ultra-Orthodox partners that could alienate large swaths of the Israeli public, spark conflict with the Palestinians and put Israel on a collision course with its closest allies.