About 30 people gathered at Pinecrest in Orange Village to light the menorah on the second night of Chanukah Dec. 19. Presiding over the ceremony was Rabbi Matt Cohen of Temple Emanu El in Orange. Orange Mayor Kathy Mulcahy lit the shamash. Ayden Cohen and Lilly Papponetti, both b’nai mitzvah students, lit the candles of nights one and two, respectively.
Rabbi Matt Cohen and Mayor Kathy Mulcahy welcome attendees to the lighting ceremony.
CJN Photos / Meghan Walsh
“We don’t light our channukiot in the darkness of a room where no one else can see,” Cohen said. “We light it in public, so that we show our pride in our Jewish heritage and our faith, but we also light it in a way that adds light, that shares the miracle of light with the world.”