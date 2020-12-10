The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood will attempt to set a record for the most hanukkiah lit virtually Dec. 11.
Cantor Kathryn Wolfe Sebo said the temple hopes to have people light 1,000 hanukkiah.
“We’re gathering people on Zoom and you can light one hanukkiat, and if you have five in your household, our goal is to say we have the largest hanukkiah lighting,” Sebo said.
The Merrick Jewish Centre entered the Guinness Book of World Records in 2011 by lighting 782 menorahs in one location.
In 2012, that record was eclipsed by the Jewish Center of Princeton in New Jersey, which lit 834, in an airport hangar.
At 6:45 p.m., congregants and non-congregants are invited to join via Zoom as a community. To receive a Zoom link, email Allison Shippy at ashippy@ttti.org.
At 7, there will a musical Shabbat service featuring Chanukah melodies.
The service will be streamed from the chapel at bit.ly/TTTI-Chapel.