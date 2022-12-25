Rabbi Mendy Greenberg lights the menorah.

 CJN Photos / Stephen Langel

Twinsburg Chabad Rabbi Mendy Greenberg and his wife, Mussie, welcomed members of the Jewish community to a Chanukah celebration Dec. 21 hosted by the Twinsburg Parks and Recreation, in cooperation with Twinsburg Chabad, at the Twinsburg Community Center. 

Greenberg lit a menorah that had been filled with coins for charity earlier in the evening, while children were shown a video about the history of Chanukah and then danced to Chanukah music. Attendees also enjoyed latkes and doughnuts, and there was a doughnut decorating contest, face painting, a bounce house and a balloon artist.

Twinsburg Parks and Recreation, Twinsburg Chabad celebrate Chanukah

