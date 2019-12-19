Yields: 14 latkes
Meat/Dairy: Pareve
Time: 30-60 minutes
Difficulty: Easy
Health and allergies: Vegetarian, dairy-free
I can hardly claim these vegetable latkes are healthy, because at the end of the day they are fried, but they do contain some healthier vegetables like zucchini, carrot and spinach, instead of just potato, potato, potato. Was that convincing? Didn’t think so.
To make, they’re pretty much like any other latke: grate, mix, fry. One small difference – most recipes call for the onion to be grated in with the other vegetables, but I prefer to dice and saute it first. I find that the onion cooks slower than the rest of the ingredients, so you have a perfectly fried latke with crunchy bits of raw onion – not my taste.
While the diced onion is sauteed, grate the zucchini, carrots and potato. Then mix the onion, grated vegetables, chopped spinach, eggs, flour and salt together.
Heat oil in a frying pan. I use a 1/8-cup measuring cup to scoop up the latke batter so I get even portions. You can use a big spoon, or any other method that works for you.
Fry on medium heat for two to three minutes, then flip and fry another minute or two on the second side. Remove each latke and place on a plate covered with paper towel. (The paper absorbs the excess oil without making the latke soggy.) Repeat until all the batter is fried.
Tastes best when eaten fresh.
Ingredients:
- 1 potato
- 3 carrots
- 1 zucchini
- ¼ cup chopped spinach
- 1 onion – diced and fried
- 2 eggs
- ½ cup flour
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- Olive oil for frying
Directions:
- Dice and fry onion.
- Grate potato, carrot and zucchini.
- Mix all ingredients together.
- Fry two to three minutes on one side, flip and do the other side for one to two minutes.
- Remove from oil and place on a paper towel.
- Repeat until all batter has been fried.
- Serve immediately.
Reprinted with permission from chabad.org