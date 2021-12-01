As part of a national initiative to create a collective light of celebration spreading the Jewish joy of Chanukah, Beth Israel-The West Temple’s “Light Up The Night & Shine A Light” menorah lighting on Nov. 30 included congregant stories of seeking religious freedom, immigration to the United States and the importance of interfaith collaboration to combat hate.
Rabbi Enid Lader of the West Temple told attendees there is a collective responsibility to shine a light on the joy of Chanukah while addressing hate. The Jewish Federation of Cleveland held a version of this event Nov. 29.
“It is up to each of us to shine our light and to make this world as good and safe as it can be,” she said.
Three bat mitzvah girls – Ava Melott, 12, of Avon; Maya Rak, 13, of Avon; and Lilly Shmois, 12, of Avon Lake – helped to lead the blessings before an electric menorah was lit.
Following the lighting, three congregants were invited to share personal stories of their families’ effort to seek out religious freedom – fleeing the former Soviet Union for the United States in hopes of a better life for themselves and generations to come.
“Chanukah celebrates those people who want to be Jewish, to be able to practice their Judaism in freedom,” Lader said.
Katya Melott recalled her family’s move from Moscow in 1992 to Ohio.
“My parents did a good job in making sure I felt safe, and I had a great childhood,” she said. “When we lived in Russia, religion was not discussed. It was not something people talked about. We moved to Canton and the Jewish community welcomed us – and they provided an apartment for us, food and clothing. I’m just really grateful my parents made so many sacrifices for us.”
Rhoda Rak detailed her birth and childhood in Cleveland – which was made possible by her parents and grandparents immigrating to the United States.
“It was so that my siblings and I and my children could have an easier life, be safer and be able to practice Judaism,” she said. “I think it’s wonderful they did that. I was completely unaware of everything. ... I think it’s wonderful my family was able to do that for me and my children.”
Garik Shmois was born in Rome during his family’s journey from the Soviet Union to the U.S. They arrived when he was 1 month old in 1977. He said though his parents weren’t very religious, they left for religious freedom because of limits on Jewish practices. He added they felt that professionally, too.
“They knew no matter how successful they thought they could be in their careers, there was going to be a lid on what they could achieve because antisemitism was ingrained in the Soviet Union,” he said, adding they then decided to leave to provide their family a better life, ending up in Rochester, N.Y. where the local federation provided them with an apartment and other necessities.
In closing of the event, Pastor Jason Thompson of West Park United Church of Christ in Cleveland shared some thoughts on the role that entire communities – especially interfaith communities – play in stomping out hate and spreading joy.
“We do that together as one community, as one neighborhood, as one people of God,” he said. “The more light we shine on the hatred of antisemitism, the hatred that tries to separate us but can’t, the more love that we can show to our world. And we know in the end, love always wins.”