Youngstown federation raises $22,000, 1,200 pounds of food for Second Harvest

Melissa Bateman, from left, Youngstown Area Jewish Federation director of community engagement, Amy Hendricks, Thomases Family Endowment of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation committee, Renee Fuller, Second Harvest director of development, Michael Iberis, Second Harvest executive director, Andi Baroff, Thomases Family Endowment committee, Lisa Long, Youngstown Federation financial resource development director, and Nicholas Bush, Youngstown Federation development & community relations manager.

Youngstown Area Jewish Federation's Jewish community relations council held its 30th annual High Holiday food drive for Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley, receiving $22,495 and 1,287 pounds of food.

The monetary donations included a $20,000 grant from the Thomases Family Endowment of the federation as the committee, following in the footsteps of Irwin Thomases, who is passionate about addressing food insecurity in the region, according to a news release

Donations were accepted at the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown, Akiva Academy, Temple El Emeth, Children of Israel Congregation and Congregation Ohev Beth Sholom, all in Youngstown.

The Jewish community relations council represents the Jewish communities of Mahoning and Trumbull counties and Mercer and Lawrence counties in Pennsylvania, and works to safeguard the rights of Jews here, in Israel and around the world, the release stated.

For more information, go to jewishyoungstown.org.

