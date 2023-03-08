Early childhood education teaches concepts through various activities, such as play, art and music. At Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple’s early childhood center, children learn about holidays such as Purim through such activities.
Preschooler Talia Weinberg, and pre-k students Sully Cohen and Miles Goldstein spoke of their favorite Purim songs and traditions. Erika Eskenazi, director of the early childhood center, and Holly Green, preschool teacher, spoke of how teaching about Purim through music helps children grasp concepts in age-appropriate ways that they will understand.
Talia said her favorite Purim songs are “Hamantaschen Time” and “Esther, Won’t You Marry Me?”
Sully said she enjoys putting on costumes and having fun on Purim. She dressed up as a cheetah. Her favorite hamantaschen flavor is chocolate.
“I like so much chocolate,” Sully said. “I want to turn into chocolate.”
Miles said his favorite tradition is also dressing up and his favorite hamantaschen flavor is chocolate.
“I like hamantaschen chocolate,” Miles said.
Green said every holiday has good music.
“I think the kids really relate to stories about Esther and they love the songs about Esther; and, any time it’s rhyming, kids love it,” Green said.
Songs are fun, exciting and easy for kids to latch onto through the words because they are repetitive, Eskenazi said.
“Music helps us teach a story in a fun, age-appropriate way,” Eskenazi said. “Purim, if you look at meat of it, really could be scary for preschoolers – the idea that Haman is coming to hurt the Jews in some kind of way – but music makes it approachable and makes it fun for the kids to get in their emotions; and understand and make associations; and make their brain connect to the story, and to the people, in a way that works for them.”