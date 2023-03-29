About 225 people attended American Jewish Committee Cleveland’s 20th annual Community Leadership Passover Seder March 23 at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood – its first in-person seder since 2019 due to COVID-19.
A diverse group of leaders from across the community and almost every faith convened to celebrate the Festival of Freedom.
AJC Regional Director Lee C. Shapiro, who co-chaired the event, said the seder helps to build the bridges of understanding and respect.
“I loved this seder,” she told the Cleveland Jewish News. “It is one of my favorite AJC and community events of the year. The seder allows us to celebrate our common bonds, and allows us to imagine a better world. We bring together leaders from across our community’s beautiful mosaic. Elected officials and their reps, academia, business, civic, nonprofit and leaders from every interfaith and intergroup community were there. It is very diverse and yet we share so many common bonds and are stronger when we are together. While we have differences, we are strengthened by our commonalities.”
Shapiro said the freedom speakers were both inspirational and motivational.
Speakers discussed hate crimes, hate crime reporting, rising antisemitism and the work AJC does to brief organizations on how to best understand, recognize, respond and prevent antisemitism and the support for Ukraine.
Fairmount Temple senior Rabbi Robert Nosanchuk opened the event with welcoming remarks, thanking Shapiro and her staff for their hard work in coordinating the event, and with words of blessing. Jeff Zimon, husband of AJC Cleveland’s president Jill Zimon, read welcoming remarks on her behalf in her absence which was due to “unavoidable circumstances,” he said.
In attendance were college presidents, CEO’s, heads of four religious organizations, three bishops and the head of a Presbyterian church, as well as many clergy from around the community.
Rachel C. Uram, AJC immediate past president and co-chair of the event, commented on the diversity of the crowd and said being at the in-person seder gave her joy and gratitude. She urged those in attendance to take the time to get to know each other.
The evening coincided with the first night of Ramadan and some of those in attendance were able to break their fasts at the seder.
“We have leadership from academia, business and civic centers, elected officials and their representatives and many interfaith and intergroup partners,” Uram said. “Thank you all for coming.”
Uram thanked Shapiro and Erin Cohen, AJC Cleveland development director, and AJC leadership and volunteer table hosts for their hard work.
She then talked about the work of AJC as “the global advocacy organization for the Jewish people, staunchly nonpartisan, taking on the toughest challenges and taking on the most transformative opportunities.”
Uram said they are advocates, diplomats, educators and builders of bridges and coalitions, fighting antisemitism and all forms of hate. She said the work of the AJC is more important than ever in light of all that is happening in the United States and throughout the world. She said they continue to see a disturbing rise in antisemitic hate and rhetoric. She cited statistics from AJC’s recently released “The State of Antisemitism in America” study, which showed 40% of Jews changed their behavior at least once due to fear of antisemitism, and one in four American Jews report being targeted for antisemitism.
She said anyone needing training or assistance can reach out to AJC Cleveland and urged Jews to raise their collective voices to create better understanding and try to bring about change. In fighting antisemitism, Uram said, “Together, we can make our world a little bit better, a little more just and a little more at peace.”
Rabbi Elle Muhlbaum and her husband, Cantor Vladimir Lapin, of Fairmount Tempe led the remaining hour of the seder, urging all to participate.
“Our tradition teaches that God proclaims freedom from Hebrews using four actions: God says I will bring you out from the burden of Egypt, I will save you from their bondage, I will redeem you with an outstretched arm and bring judgment, and I will take you to be my coveted people,” they said.
The featured soloist was the Rev. Dr. Chris Smith, senior pastor of Restoration Ministries of Greater Cleveland.
Four leaders who shared personal reflections on the meaning of freedom were Michael A. Baston, president of Cuyahoga Community College; Dr. George Jaskiw, staff psychiatrist, at the Louis Stokes Cleveland Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, professor of psychiatry at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland, vice president of the United Ukrainian Organizations of Ohio; the Most Rev. Edward C. Malesic, bishop, of the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland; and Dr. Airica Steed, MetroHealth CEO.
Debbie Hoffmann, vice president AJC Cleveland, chair community outreach, and chair, leadership seder, and Jeremy Sosin, AJC advocacy chair, also spoke, and several volunteer readers from throughout the community took turns reading from the Haggadah.
AJC’s Community Leadership Seder is designed to connect the modern quest for freedom with the ancient Jewish ritual of the Passover seder, according to AJC.