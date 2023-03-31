Holidays are a joyous time for families to come together, but often come with added expenses, and with rising food costs, many will turn to food pantries to help with their Passover seder.
Devorah Alevsky, director of the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry, and Rabbi Avrohom Adler, executive director of the Cleveland Chesed Center, told the Cleveland Jewish News how their organizations seek to fill this need.
“A relevant line read at the seder is, ‘All who are hungry, come and eat,’” Alevsky wrote in an email. “Kosher Food Pantry makes it happen! I thank every single donor who joins us in this great mitzvah.”
She said the food pantry is an agency of both Greater Cleveland Food Bank and Hunger Network and receives food from these sources, but much of the traditional items for the holidays are purchased separately. The Passover food is distributed in weekly drive-thrus for families and biweekly door-to-door deliveries to seniors in low-income apartment buildings several weeks before the holiday.
“This is part of our mission to nourish souls as well as bodies so people struggling with food insecurity will be able to celebrate with joy and dignity,” she wrote. “For Passover, these items include matzah, grape juice, matzah meal and Yahrzeit candles, along with extra eggs, fruit and vegetables.”
In order to make this work happen, the pantry relies on volunteers, which Alevsky wrote they could not function without, and receives items from local kosher establishments.
“But mainly, we need donation dollars to continue to provide food for our vulnerable neighbors at Passover and all year round,” she wrote.
Adler expressed similar needs as he said food prices have gone up 10 to 15%, and some kosher and kosher for Passover food is up about 25%. Chesed Center distributes or delivers approximately 750 Passover packages to families throughout the Greater Cleveland area.
“They could get hundreds and hundreds of dollars worth of produce, protein and food that can help them for the Passover holiday, especially nowadays when the price of food has really increased and kosher food especially,” he said.
The center’s Passover packages are catered to each families needs, but include matzah, grape juice, charoset, produce and protein, as well as household supplies. The packages are distributed at the end of March and beginning of April through drive-thru services at the center, deliveries from volunteers, as well as deliveries and pick-ups from Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland.
He said there is often an increase in need around the holidays as families have additional expenses, but urged people not to shy away from asking for help as that is what the center is there for. The center reaches out to rabbis, temple leaders and school administrators to ensure it is able to connect with families in need, and also relies on donors and volunteers to aid in purchasing and distributing food.
“The price of food, if we can help (families) with that, it’s really beneficial,” Alder said. “Most definitely, we do see an increase in families around the holiday time, whether it’s Passover or the High Holidays.”