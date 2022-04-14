More than 70 women and girls from the Cleveland Jewish community gathered April 4 to honor the Lubavitcher Rebbe on his 120th birthday.
The Lubavitcher Rebbe was a global leader and visionary whose unwavering love and commitment to each and every Jew galvanized a revival in Jewish life and learning here in America and throughout the world, according to a news release.
Through the institution of shluchim, or emissaries, the Rebbe impacted Jews around the world.
Cleveland has had emissaries of the Rebbe for three generations that have inspired and taught Jews from all walks of life.
The evening event was marked with stories, music and song at the Beachwood home of Rabbi Yossi and Esti Marozov.
Tzila Greenberg of Cleveland Heights shared personal anecdotes and insights on Pesach, redemption and the Rebbe.
Fayge Stern and Julie Diamond, both of Beachwood, shared intimate stories of how their personal meetings with the Rebbe impacted them both throughout their life’s journeys and how his timeless wisdom and insights resonate with them until this very day.
Basha Cohn of Beachwood, facilitated a relaxation workshop using breath and guided meditation, just in time for the busy weeks of Pesach preparation and the holiday.
Mazal Cohen, Rivky Friedman and Estie Marozov the program team made the evening a memorable and inspiring event, the release stated.
Donations from the evening will be send to The Ukraine Fund.
This program was a Project of Chabad Cleveland women’s division.