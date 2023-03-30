Passover is often a time to spend with family, whether that be in the home or in the form of a community seder. To ensure everyone can feel a part of a community, some local Chabad centers host community seders or have resources available for families to host their own.
Rabbi Yossi Freedman of Downtown Chabad in Cleveland and Rabbi Moshe Sasonkin, executive director of Chabad of Akron, told the Cleveland Jewish News about their offerings and resources available whether people celebrate Passover at Chabad or at home.
As Chabad of Akron is associated with Anshe Sfard Revere Road Synagogue in Akron, the community seder on April 5 during the first night of Passover will be open to the whole community, with an early pre-seder for families with young children at the synagogue. To RSVP, visit akronshul.com/seder.
In preparation for Passover, Sasonkin said Chabad is assisting with the sale of chametz, and also hosted a model matzah bakery for Hebrew and Sunday school children.
“We like to run a nice, interactive seder which is engaging and interesting and gets people to connect with it,” he said. “We try to ask people their traditions that come from (their) home, and some have the Sephardic traditions that they bring along with them, or the different Ashkenazi traditions.”
The seder begins with an appetizer, then a service, kiddush, reading the haggadah and having dinner with handmade shmurah matzah, while incorporating many traditions and customs. While the seder was limited to a small crowd during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is now back to a full regular seder with about 100 people in attendance.
“We try to cater to all ages, from the children through adults,” Sasonkin said.
For those hosting their own seder, the shul’s website, akronshul.com, has many resources available from Passover recipes, a step-by-step seder guide to a printable haggadah.
“The most beautiful thing is that, in addition to hosting our own seder, many of our young adults are offering to host seders with their own friends and people that they met in our community, which is really beautiful,” Freedman said. “Passover is really about engaging other people.”
In preparation for Passover, Downtown Chabad has been engaging with young adults to offer handmade shmurah matzah for its seders and to assist with the sale of the chametz, Freedman said.
While Downtown Chabad will host a small seder specifically for Jewish young professionals between the ages of 22 and 36, Freedman said he can connect others to other Chabads in the area that serve other demographics. He expects there to be 15 to 20 people at the seder, which is meant to feel like spending Passover with family.
The seder will be entertaining and interactive through the story of Passover, with the hagaddah in both Hebrew and English, handmade shmurah matzah, bitter herbs and charoset.
“As the people have said, before you know it, the night is over,” Freedman said.
But, he also encouraged young adults to host their own seders and provided resources to do so with a free Hagaddah and seder step-by-step prep guide available, just as Chabad of Akron, available at downtownchabad.com. He also advised purchasing prepared kits or items for the seder at local kosher stores to cut down on home preparation.
“All in all, it’s about celebrating Jewish life in a family setting, in a relaxed setting, and just appreciating our heritage,” Freedman said.