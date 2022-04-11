With inflation rising nationwide, some families may find it more difficult to obtain food for Passover than in previous years. Various Northeast Ohio kosher food banks and other Jewish organizations are stepping in to fill that need for families.
Rabbi Avrohom Adler, executive director of the Jewish Family Service Association in Pepper Pike, Devorah Alevsky, director of the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry in South Euclid, Meira Friedman, director of the Cleveland Chesed Center in Cleveland Heights, and Rabbi Alan Joseph, executive director of Bikur Cholim in Cleveland Heights, said the organizations they are affiliated with will be providing special food for Passover.
The Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry will supply matzah, grape juice and a yahrzeit candle to remember the deceased, Alevsky said. The regular boxes of food that contain items such as fruits, vegetables and pasta will also be given to families.
“We’re happy to be able to provide for anyone who’s in need of holiday food and regular food to make people be happy and joyous and celebrate together and look forward to a better time,” she said.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic started the demand for food increased, Alevsky said. Pre-pandemic, the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry was distributing 4,000 boxes of food a month and that number has increased to 5,000 boxes monthly, she said.
Of the clients that are assisted by the Cleveland Chesed Center, 30% consistently report that their financial need is higher than it was before the pandemic, Friedman said.
Passover in general is a time of increased food insecurity, she said. Traditional Passover foods are more expensive and families want to be able to have a festive celebration.
It is important for organizations to help out when there are rising costs of kosher and Passover foods, Adler said.
“Therefore, it’s organizations like us that have to step up to the plate (so) that families should be able to celebrate Passover in a dignified manner,” he said.
The Cleveland Chesed Center will be providing matzah, grape juice, chicken, fish, produce, dairy and paper products, Friedman said.
“It’s important that families feel supported by the Jewish community when it comes to celebrating holidays with dignity,” she said.
Friedman encourages people in need to not be shy about asking for help because there is nothing to be ashamed of.
“Everybody sometimes goes through periods in their lives where they’re on the giving end and sometimes they’re on the taking end and that’s how the world goes round,” she said. “So it’s nothing to be embarrassed about or ashamed of. We as a Jewish community, that’s what we do is look out for each other.
Bikur Cholim plans to provide food, services and support for those residing in a medical facility over Passover, Joseph said. The meals prepared will be ready to eat traditional Passover foods.
“In a typical day, it’s hard to get kosher food in a hospital, but over Passover, it’s a lot harder, with the restrictions,” he said. “So it’s really imperative that we provide food because the last thing people are thinking about when their loved one is sick is food, but at the same time they need to eat.”
The Bikur Cholim houses for out-of-town families and the kosher lounges in area hospitals will be cleaned and prepared by volunteers for Passover, Joseph said.
“We’re committed to be there any time of day or night,” he said. “We just want them to concentrate on being there for loved ones and trying to enjoy the holidays much as they could.”
Individuals in need of food or those interested in donating time or money can reach out to these organizations by calling or visiting their website.
