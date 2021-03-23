As Jews around the world celebrate their second Passover in a world of COVID-19, bringing a sense of tangible connectedness is vital for families with special needs members.
Rabbi Yossi Marozov, executive co-director of Friendship Circle of Cleveland in Pepper Pike, stressed that for families using virtual methods for the seder, finding ways to weave in-person aspects will help those with special needs be more engaged in the festivities.
“The beauty of a seder is in all of us feeling a connection, and much of the rituals revolving around the seder is all about the tangible, the present,” Marozov said. “Emphasis should be put on the tangible and prioritized over the virtual.”
One such way to add interpersonal flavor to a virtual seder for special needs members is to have them assume leadership roles, Marozov said. Special needs people can be tasked with asking others trivia questions that others might not know, which is just one of many simple ways to give everyone feel-good responsibility.
Highlighting the in-person traditions of a seder, like eating the matzah of the seder plate, is another way those with special needs can relate to the holiday and find means of connection.
“To reemphasize and to prioritize the tangible that which we can feel with our senses, that has great meaning if we all want to feel more connected these days,” Marozov said. “The seder time is that great opportunity.”
Families and friends should also have patience when celebrating Passover with a special needs child or adult. Those with special needs should know that the celebration is about them and that they are as much a part of the festivities as everyone else.
“The whole idea of Passover is all about engaging with the children,” Marozov said. “Every single child is the center of a world, and when we approach it that way, every child needs the time, the patience, to feel that they are that center of attention.”
Finally, Marozov encouraged family and friends commemorating Passover with someone with special needs to be kind, empathetic and understanding so that everyone at the seder table, whether they’re present virtually or in-person, can have a memorable celebration.
“Treat everybody equal and remember that everybody has a part in the seder, no matter how big or small,” Marozov said. “Have a mental attitude, a perspective, that everyone at the seder has an equal share in the story and in the experience. No matter what preparations people do, the time spent at the seder, feeling present and prioritizing the children is the magic in that connection.”