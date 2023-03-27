Two local Jewish bookstores and gift shops, Frank’s Hebrew Bookstore in University Heights and Grand Judaica in Cleveland Heights, are preparing for Passover by stocking their shelves and displays with classic and novelty items from seder plates, kiddush cups, haggadahs, novelty items and more. Both stores also have many Passover-themed books, toys and activities for children.
“We have kiddush cups, Elijah cups; part of the seder, you put on the Elijah cup,” Chaim Frank, owner of Frank’s Hebrew Bookstore, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “Some more contemporary (people) use Miriam’s cups. Traditional people do not use it. More modern, more feminists, they use it. It’s one of my favorite holidays.”
Arnie Levine, owner of Grand Judaica, said its top-selling items are haggadahs.
“Haggadah is the most published Jewish book in history,” Levine told the CJN. “It has so many different interpretations and commentaries that have made it the most popular book.”