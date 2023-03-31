Nowadays, it seems like there is almost an app for every thing and every occasion. Passover is no exception. Whether it’s preparing your seder meal, guiding and leading through the haggadah, sharing holiday messages with loved ones or adding music and fun to your celebration, the Apple App and Google Play stores have much to offer.
Family Haggadah
Once your family and guests are ready to sit down for your seder, break out the Family Haggadah app by Alex Koren which offers a step-by-step guide of the prayers and songs in English, transliterations and Hebrew, as well as audio recordings to lead the prayers. The app is equipped with fun graphics, interactive elements to teach the meaning of Passover, a family-friendly skit and karaoke songs. Family Haggadah is free on the Apple Store.
OU Kosher
While the OU Kosher app by the Orthodox Union Digital Media may be useful to have year-round, the app offers several helpful guides when it comes to celebrating Passover. With special sections dedicated to the Passover Guide and Passover Kashering, answers to all your questions on how to make your seder Kosher for Passover are at your fingertips. The app is free on the Apple App and Google Play stores.
Kosher.com
Once you’ve used the OU Kosher app to gather all your ingredients, head over to the kosher.com app to browse a variety of Passover recipes or access the Pesach in a Pot videos to walk you through new recipes. The app is available for free on the Apple App and Google Play stores.
Omer Counter
Shortly after Passover begins, so too does the Omer period. To help you with sefirat ha’omer, or counting the Omer, use the Omer Counter by Chabad.org Jewish Apps to receive reminders, blessings and daily meditations. The app is available for free on the Apple App and Google Play stores.
Happy Passover: Greetings, GIF
While holidays are a great opportunity to bring together loved ones in celebration, stay connected with those who cannot be together in person by creating and sending personalized greetings with Happy Passover: Greetings, GIF by Toolsfairy. This free app on the Google Play store features greeting cards, SMS wishes and animated GIF cards that can be edited and shared.
Moses – Biblical Adventure
Children can engage with and learn the story of Passover through the Moses - Biblical Adventure app by TabTale LTD. This app is free to download on the Apple App store and features the interactive story of Moses and the Red Sea as the Israelites flee Egypt and Pharaoh’s army, as well as educational puzzles and games.
24Six
While you are preparing your seder, fill your home with your favorite Jewish music with the 24Six app. Or check out the podcasts and videos available on the app. 24Six is a subscription-based platform with plans ranging from a single profile to the family plan with four profiles, ranging from $9.99 to $19.99 per month. The app is free on the Apple App and Google Play stores.
A Cantor’s Seder
A Cantor’s Seder by John Kiehl is more than just a guide of the prayers and songs recited at the Passover seder. The app includes recordings of Cantor Emmanuel C. Perlman to lead the seder, with the ability to customize the length for your family’s needs and add your own recordings of the youngest family member reciting the Four Questions. The app is free for iPads on the Apple App store.