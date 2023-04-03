The Passover seder can be an interactive and fun aspect of celebrating the eight-day holiday, but for those celebrating or hosting for the first time, it comes with many moving parts.
Many families have come to adapt the seder to include their own traditions or to make it fit for them and their guests.
For the Steinbocks of Shaker Heights, the family seder has evolved and taken many forms over the years, from a more traditional seder to including a 10-minute Muppet-style video set to Queen’s hit song “Bohemian Rhapsody” to adding an artichoke that represents welcoming non-Jews to the table.
“Passover for me is one of the cool Jewish holidays because there’s a performative aspect to it,” Lee Steinbock told the Cleveland Jewish News. “And a lot of people, unless they have Jewish friends, have never had the opportunity to attend a seder. ... I always thought that seder was fun because you can kind of mold it to fit what you’re looking to do, and it’s a welcoming, interactive experience of telling the story of leaving Egypt.”
Lee, who grew up attending The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood, recently celebrated his 10th wedding anniversary with Danielle Steinbock, who was raised Christian in a small, rural town in Minnesota. Together with seven-year-old Lennox and four-year-old Mira, they celebrate Passover at Lee’s parents’ house in Shaker Heights.
Lee and Danielle Steinbock recalled the first Passover they spent together about 14 years ago, laughing that Lee’s dad continued to ask her to read even when she declined, adding she’s more comfortable reading now.
While their seder would become more relaxed over time, the family returned to a more traditional seder with the inclusion of their children and niece in order for them to learn the full Passover story and traditions.
As the Steinbocks have now celebrated many Passovers together, they shared advice for other interfaith couples celebrating for the first time. They advised keeping an open mind and having mutual respect toward each other.
“For me, I came from a Christian background, so we learn about the story as well, it’s just not celebrated the same way as it is in Judaism,” Danielle told the CJN. “So, have an open mind, and from the Christian side, remembering there’s overlap and a reason why it’s done at this time of year.”
Lee spoke from the perspective of the Jewish partner, saying, “Be respectful and understand that everyone has varying degrees of comfort, particularly as it comes to participation.”
The Steinbocks are very involved with jHUB, which offers resources for interfaith families, including a free downloadable “Passover in a Digital Box” with recipes and activities. jHUB also connects families to its national partner, 18Doors, for several other resources.
Rabbi Melinda Mersack, director of jHUB, wrote in an email to the CJN that there is no right way to lead a seder, and it can be customized to suit the needs of each family and their guests.
“The seder we experience today is not the seder of generations past,” Mersack wrote. “As a people, we have continuously added new rituals to this celebration that resonate with our modern experiences. With very little research, you can learn about new items to add to your seder plate and their symbolism.”
In fact, one simple way to add some creativity or make the seder more meaningful and engaging can be to search for different haggadot that cater toward one’s interests, whether that be a “Schitt’s Creek” Haggadah or social justice Haggadah, she wrote.
“The most important part of Passover is reflecting on the meaning of the holiday, asking questions and having conversations that recognize our obligation to continue working for equity and justice for all peoples, and sharing the experience with loved ones and friends,” Mersack wrote.
For jHUB’s “Passover in a Digital Box” or Passover holiday guide, visit bit.ly/40vVJHe.