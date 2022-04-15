Jewish Secular Community of Cleveland will hold its Passover seder from 5:30 to 9 p.m. April 19 at the Solon Recreation Center at 35000 Portz Parkway.
The seder will begin at 5:45, followed by a buffet dinner. The dinner will include, in addition to the traditional seder foods: chicken soup, matzo balls, a chicken entree, three side dishes, fruit, macaroons, cakes and beverages. Musician Chuck Fink will lead the group in song and readings.
The event is free for JSC members and children under 10. Guests are $25 per person. To register, visit bit.ly/JSCseder.
Those interested in becoming a JSC member should visit jewishsecularcommunity.org.