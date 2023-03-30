Jewish Secular Community invites families to its Passover seder at 5:30 p.m. April 10 at Solon Recreation Center at 35000 Portz Parkway.
The seder will begin promptly at 5:45 p.m., with a buffet dinner to follow that will include traditional foods, chicken soup, matzo balls, a chicken entree and three side dishes, including a potato and two vegetable dishes. Dessert will include fruit, macaroons and cakes. Beverages will also be provided.
Musician Chuck Fink will lead the group in song and readings.
RSVPs are required by April 4 to attend the dinner. To be eco-responsible, guests are asked to bring their own dish, silverware and wine glass. Disposable items will also be available.
Admission is free for JSC members and $35 for nonmembers. To RSVP, visit bit.ly/3FBzdod. Children under age 10 are free. Only fully vaccinated people can attend. Guests are also asked to bring masks, as they are required in the hallways and restrooms.