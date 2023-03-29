033123_Passover - Butchers - Tibors2.JPG

Tibor Rosenberg, founder and former owner of Tibor’s Kosher Meats, cuts beef.

 CJN Photo / Meghan Walsh

Three local Jewish-owned kosher businesses that sell meat are busy preparing for Passover with a selection of foods, including brisket, matzah and more.

033123_Passover - Butchers - Boris1.JPG

Boris Kosher Meats

Boris Mikhli, owner of Boris’ Kosher Meat in University Heights, said his bestsellers for Passover are brisket, chicken and turkey.

033123_Passover - Butchers - Boris2.JPG

Boris Mikhli, owner of Boris Kosher Meats, holds a brisket
033123_Passover - Butchers - Boris3.JPG

Boris Mikhli, owner of Boris Kosher Meats, holds chicken cutlets

“People are hungry, people are buying,” Mikhli told the Cleveland Jewish News. “We’re ready to go.”

033123_Passover - Butchers - Tibors1.JPG

Tibor’s Kosher Meats

Tibor Rosenberg, founder and former owner of Tibor’s Kosher Meats in University Heights, said people like to buy roasts for Passover and all the Jewish holidays because they can feed the whole family and it is easier to serve.

033123_Passover - Butchers - Tibors3.JPG

Brisket at Tibor’s Kosher Meats

“The thing about the new generation, they like to cook gourmet, so they’ll buy all kinds of specialty cuts,” Rosenberg told the CJN. “Whatever specialty cuts they (want), we try to accommodate them.”

033123_Passover - Butchers - Ungers1.JPG

Unger’s Kosher Market

Malka Rosenberg is the owner of Unger’s Kosher Market in Cleveland Heights. She said the store is preparing for Passover by stocking the majority of its shelves with Passover-specific items.

033123_Passover - Butchers - Ungers3.JPG

Gefilte fish at Unger’s Kosher Market

“All of the wines are Passover; we took away the ones that were not for Passover,” Malka Rosenberg, who is Tibor Rosenberg’s sister-in-law, told the CJN. “All of this is for Passover,” she added, gesturing to the aisles in the back half of the store.

033123_Passover - Butchers - Ungers2.JPG

Justin Parker, an employee at Unger’s Kosher Market, holds 
Manischewitz Passover matzah.

Justin Parker, an employee at Unger’s, said some of its bestselling items around Passover are matzah, duck sauce, safflower oil, non-dairy whipped topping, raspberry syrup, gefilte fish, fresh chopped spices (cilantro, ginger and parsley) and various novelty candies.

