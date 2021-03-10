Park Synagogue will present “Passover Cooking Around the World” at 7:30 p.m. March 18 on Zoom, featuring chef Ruth Levine, the chef and owner of the former Bistro 185, will offer a virtual cooking demonstration, moderated by Beth Segal, food writer for The Plain Dealer.
Levine will take participants on a kosher-for-Passover culinary tour, preparing dishes from around the world and visiting East Europe, Morocco, Egypt, India and Italy through recipes. Everyone will receive the recipes online ahead of time so registrants can print them and follow along, taking notes, while Levine prepares her Passover feast.
The fee to attend is $18 per person. All fees and donations from this program will go to the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry and to Cleveland Chesed Center, both of which help people in need all yearlong, but especially during Passover.
Prepaid registration is required by March 15 to receive the Zoom link. To register, visit parksynagogue.org. For questions, contact Ellen Petlerat Park Synagogue East at epetler@parksyn.org or 216-371-2244, ext. 122.
The program is co-sponsored by Park’s Neshama and Women’s Rosh Chodesh groups.