The story of Passover and the celebration of the seder has many elements that lends itself to inclusion, offering the perfect opportunity to give people with disabilities a seat at the table.
Sara Ireland-Cooperman, director for Yachad Cleveland in University Heights; Rabbi Yosef Peysin, director of youth engagement at Friendship Circle of Cleveland in Pepper Pike; Ronna Kaplan, board member of Milestones Autism Resources in Warrensville Heights; and Heidi Solomon, manager of the Horvitz YouthAbility program at Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland in Pepper Pike, told the Cleveland Jewish News how inclusion fits into Passover and how to make an inclusive seder.
The story of Passover, as the sources said, is the story of Moses, a man with a speech impediment, who led the Jewish people out of Egypt and slavery. Not thinking he was right for the job, Moses wanted G-d to reconsider, Ireland-Cooperman wrote in an email to the CJN.
“He urged G-d to reconsider, to choose someone more perfect, who didn’t display physical and interpersonal flaws and a marred past,” Ireland-Cooperman wrote. “G-d insists that it is Moses who is best for the job. G-d himself saw the value in a diverse humanity and the inner strength that comes out of all of our imperfections.”
As Ireland-Cooperman points out, the very first line of the Maggid section of the Passover Hagaddah is “all who are hungry, let them come and eat; all who are needy, come and celebrate Passover,” which sets the tone and purpose of the ritual as one that is outreaching and inclusive.
When ensuring one’s seder is inclusive, it is important to have open conversation, both as the host and as the guests, the sources said. A host should ask questions to understand what each of their guests will need, as well as share expectations for the seder as they invite guests to participate, or not participate, in their own ways.
This may include inviting guests with disabilities to come early and become comfortable if it’s a new space, having a quiet place to go if they need a break, or giving tasks to the guests to keep them engaged and not sitting for too long. As well as being aware of sensory sensitivities such as having a comfortable seat that is mindful of loud noises, distractions and lighting.
The Hebrew word for Egypt is “Mizraim” which means limitation and boundaries, Peysin said. So as the story of Passover carries the theme of leaving Egypt, it is also about leaving those limitations and boundaries, which can be expressed through an openness of expanding one’s circle.
“It’s often the case that people with disabilities aren’t invited to the same or aren’t offered the same social connections and opportunities as other people in the community,” he said. “So, starting with that awareness and making an active effort, even if it has not been in our area of comfort in the past, but to look around and see who in my community might be suffering, who might benefit from having a friend reach out and invite them.”
As Peysin said, the seder includes tangible mitzvot, such as the four cups of wine, eating the matzah and telling the story of the Hagaddah, which are great ways for people to connect to and learn the story and have a positive experience.
Another aspect of the story of Passover that carries a theme of inclusion is the four sons as they highlight each person’s unique personality and learning style, Kaplan said.
When it comes to the actual seder, which Kaplan said means “order,” it can be an empowering experience for people with disabilities to participate in. Given it’s definite order, it can be helpful, particularly for those with a diagnosis on the autism spectrum, to be aware of the sequence of events and expectations to “prepare for success,” as she and Solomon discussed. Kaplan added a social story tool is a great ways to prepare for the seder.
After all, Passover is largely focused on preparation, which Solomon added can highlight the strengths of individuals who may enjoy cleaning and organizing.
“The holiday focuses on preparation, and preparing for success at the seder is really important and it starts weeks before,” Solomon said. “So, including anybody with any kind of special exceptionalities, including them in the holiday preparation is really important because it gives context and meaning to the seder. If you’re going shopping, when you’re cleaning, and also reading stories, so when they’re at the seder it’s like the culmination of a long preparation.”
Kaplan and Solomon also suggested keeping fidget toys, coloring books or games on hand that allow guests to stay engaged and exercise any excess energy.
“In terms of the directions and the order, sometimes we forget that we can use pictures to help understand,” Kaplan said. “We can also break down the directions, instead of saying multiple things like take a piece of parsley, dip it in the saltwater, say the blessing and then eat, you could wait to give each segment of that direction until the person completed the prior segment.”