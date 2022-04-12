The first virtual Passover Film Festival, presented by the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan, announced the lineup of films and supplemental events to stream on demand April 14 to April 24, according to a news release.
The festival, with support from Maimonides Fund and in partnership with My Jewish Learning and over 40 other national presenting partners, including the Mandel JCC Cleveland Jewish Film Festival, will offer eight Jewish and Israeli movies engaging with the themes of Passover.
“For years, we have been recommending films to incorporate into family seders to provide modern experiences for Passover,” Isaac Zablocki, director of the Carole Zabar Center for Film at the MMJCCM, said in the release. “The messages of Passover are a rich resource, and we’re excited to present these films as a way to connect to the themes, and deepen the experience of the holiday.”
This year’s film lineup includes: “The Other Story” (Director Avi Nesher, 2019); “Redemption” (Director Joseph Madmoni and Boaz Yehonatan Yacov, 2018); “Leaving Paradise” (Director Ofer Freiman, 2021); “There Are No Lions in Tel Aviv” (Director Duki Dror, 2019); “Shadow in Baghdad” (Director Duki Dror, 2013); “Rabenu (Our Rabbi) – I’m a Wonder Man” (Director Ori Gruder, 2021); “My Hero Brother” (Director Yonatan Nir, 2019); and “Yerusalem: The Incredible Story of Ethiopian Jewry” (Director Levi Zini, 2021).
Along with the lineup of films, the festival will present video conversations with the filmmakers and additional resources created by My Jewish Learning to enhance the experience and allow audience to further explore the themes of the holiday, ranging from connecting with the past, tradition, strangers in a foreign land, redemption and miracles.
For more details and to purchase streaming passes to view the films on demand, visit passoverfilmfestival.com.