Over 30 virtual attendees of the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School’s “Passover Around the World” Zoom event on April 10 learned that Passover traditions vary within Jewish subcultures.
Moderated by Head of School Jay Leberman, attendees heard from Jews in India, Greece, Italy and Yemen, who detailed how Passover is celebrated in their communities through their customs and traditions. The goal of the event, Leberman said to attendees, was to inform attendees about traditions they’d likely never learn about and now can add to their seders when Passover begins at sundown on April 15.
Ralphy Jhirad, who spoke of Indian Jewish Passover traditions, explained many changes occur around the house to prepare for Passover, including the ritual sacrifice of a goat instead of a cow since cows are traditionally viewed as sacred animals.
“We basically sacrifice the goat, and we hang up blood marks at the entrance of our house,” Jhirad said. “Those blood marks are from the goat we cut for Passover, that was slaughtered for this occasion.”
Jhirad said Indian Jews also enjoy curry during Passover, tapping into the wide range of spices that the Indian region is known for, as well as consuming matzah alongside their curry. Those foods use rice flour, fresh turmeric and fresh coconut.
Rabbi Gabriel Negrin detailed the Greek traditions, saying that the most significant part of the holiday is also the seder for Grecian Jews. Noting that their seders are usually “very long,” Negrin said their seder plate also has one more ingredient with the addition of beet leaves.
He said their seders also include a special prayer for those “who used to be with us but no longer are with us now.”
Also like many seders around the world, food is important to Grecian Jews, Negrin said.
“We have a lot of food, but mostly have a lot of pies,” he said. “We have matzah pies, with almost everything inside like spinach, chicken, lamb or onion pies. Most families also avoid milky products during Pesach, but for those that don’t, there are also cheese and yogurt pies.”
The head of the household also gets to eat the head of the lamb used during the seder, which Negrin said “is a very special thing” and like “a reward.”
For Italian-Jewish traditions, Rabbi Pinhas Punturello said the language used during the seder is typically a mix of old Italian and old Sephardic. The music used is also more traditional, he said, singing a little for the viewers.
“For someone who isn’t used to listening to our seders, an Italian guy will recognize Holy music that is part of a common culture,” he said. “Very Italian, very classic. It’s not so modern, as you can imagine.”
Punturello said Italian matzah is hard and circular and used for a range of foods that Italians love - like pizza and pasta.
“As Italians, we cannot live without a pizza for eight days, so we make it with matzah,” he said. “We also use matzah for pasta as well. It’s in our DNA - we can’t make it without pizza or pasta as Italians.”
The last speaker, Eli Hubara, spoke of the Yemeni-Jewish traditions of Yemen. Hubara said that many of Yemen’s Passover practices are steeped in tradition.
“To understand customs of different communities, we have to understand the origins of where it all came from,” he said, adding that Yemeni Jews don’t eat lamb and only use 1 1/2 matzah, “even on Shabbat.”
As a cross between the old and new traditions, Hubara said seder attendees lift their table when they sing “Dayenu.”
“We show thanks to god by lifting the table during ‘Dayenu,’ bringing us closer to him,” he said.
And during the four questions, the children stand up from the table and hold an egg in one hand and roasted meat in the other, and chant in Old Jewish Yemenite Arabic, Hubara said.
In closing the event, Leberman encouraged attendees once more to take some of the traditions explained in the program and use them in their seder dinners.
“I want to encourage everyone (to do this),” he said. “We’re diverse people. But, there is something mystic with our diversity. We want to increase the ability of kids to ask questions.”