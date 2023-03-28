National Council of Jewish Women Cleveland held its 31st Annual Women’s Seder themed “Celebrating Jewish Diversity” March 21 at Temple Emanu El in Orange.
About 70 women of all ages and generations showed up to celebrate the special messages of Passover during the seder. It was the first in-person women’s Seder since 2019.
This year’s community seder, co-chaired by Elaine Geller and Char Rapoport Nance, began with the traditional sining of “Hinew ma tov umah naim, shevat achim gam yachad” which translated is the song that celebrates the gathering of brothers and sisters. The event included socializing, readings done by community members, seder plate explanations, singing and dinner. Donations were taken for the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry in South Euclid.
Rapoport Nance and Geller gave special thanks to Debbie Yasinow for adding her voice to the seder and to about 20 volunteer readers that brought the haggadah to life.
Rapoport Nance told the Cleveland Jewish News she was overwhelmed with the joy on everyone’s faces during the seder.
“Seeing wonderful friends and wonderful ladies who haven’t been together for something like this in three years, it just brought me so much joy, to see how much everyone enjoyed being together,” she said. “It’s a celebration of freedom, and I think that’s kind of an interesting irony because we were together again after not being together for three years, and that’s a sense of freedom as well. I thought it was a very, very joyous event and I was so happy to see how much all our women enjoyed being there and celebrating the traditional Passover and the freedom of going back to doing things again. We’ve been doing this a while, and it was so good to do it again and share the experience. It was a great community event.”