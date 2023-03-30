Nancy Hartman, from left, Gwen James, Shelly Hartman, Carol Dove, Molly Perry and Linda Shapero share a table at the Interfaith Seder of Freedom, hosted by the Park Synagogue and Cory United Methodist Church Connection, on March 26 at Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike.
Park Synagogue and Cory United Methodist Church hosted an interfaith Passover seder March 26 at Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike.
Through the Park Synagogue-Cory United Methodist Church Connection, the “Interfaith Seder of Freedom” explored the shared history of Jews and African Americans, their histories of enslavement, and the importance of freedom for everyone. Seven tables full of participants from both congregations experienced an abridged Passover seder, full of readings, music and symbolic foods.
Park Synagogue’s Rabbi Sharon Marcus led the seder with the help of the Rev. Gregory Kendrick Jr. of Cory UMC. Musician Chuck Fink led attendees in the song and musical prayer portions, which included “Avadim Hayinu,” “Go Down Moses,” “Follow the Drinking Gourd,” “Eliyahu Hanavi,” “Miriam’s Song” and “This Little Light of Mine.”
Attendees were also assigned various reading parts from the seder, including children participants.
“For more than three thousand years, Jews have gathered to retell the tale of their deliverance from Egyptian bondage,” Marcus said in opening the event. “The Passover seder is a recreation and a reliving of that historical exodus. Freedom, a precious gift, must never be taken for granted. In every age, it must be won anew. The pharaoh of the exodus is symbolic of every tyrant throughout history. The seder expresses the need for eternal vigilance in the struggle to preserve and advance the cause for freedom and of human dignity for all people.”
Jottie Allison, from left, Kandi Friedman, Rose Krantz and Allen Friedman await the seder.
Margie Klein, from left, Ernest Smoot, Jeff Marks, Dee Davis, Sydelle Zinn and Vanessa Crumb enjoy the seder together.
Cory United Methodist Church of Christ’s the Rev. Gregory Kendrick Jr. follows along.
Valerie Levinsohn, right, passes a seder item to Shia Shapiro.
Shelly Hartman, right, shows Gwen James the seder plate.
Rabbi Sharon Marcus explains the items on the seder plate.
David Fishbach accounts for all the ingredients on the seder plate.
Vijay Shah follows along.
The Rev. Gregory Kendrick Jr. leads part of the seder.
Mara Leventhal, left, dips her herbs into salt water as Pat Day looks on.
Ivan Sobchuk adds an item to his seder plate. Sobchuk’s family recently moved to Northeast Ohio from Ukraine.
Rebecca Fishbach, right, recites the four questions in Hebrew as Caleb Kendrick, Charis Kendrick and Anna Grace Kendrick listen on.
Charis Kendrick recites one of the four questions while Caleb Kendrick and Anna Grace Kendrick look on.
Vlad Sobchuk recites one of the four questions.
Laura Moseley reads about the four children.
Shannan Reaze reads about the four children.
Carol Dove helps read the Maggid retelling.
Lorie Gelb helps read during the seder.
Anna Grace Kendrick helps along during the seder, while Charis Kendrick looks on.
Vlad Sobchuk finds the afikomen.
Vlad Sobchuk presents the afikomen with the help of Caleb Kendrick and Charis Kendrick.
Charis Kendrick holds the door open for Elijah.
Attendees dance during Miriam’s Song.
Rabbi Sharon Marcus and Rev. Gregory Kendrick Jr. lead attendees in singing “This Little Light of Mine.”
Park Synagogue’s program and volunteer director Ellen Petler thanks participants for attending.
Rabbi Sharon Marcus and Chuck Fink lead a musical prayer.
The two congregations frequently partner due to their shared history. Cory UMC’s church in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood was once home to the Cleveland Jewish Center, which housed Anshe Emeth Beth Tefilo, a predecessor of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike. The church still features stained glass with biblical themes, Jewish symbols and Hebrew inscriptions within its architecture.