Nancy Hartman, from left, Gwen James, Shelly Hartman, Carol Dove, Molly Perry and Linda Shapero share a table at the Interfaith Seder of Freedom, hosted by the Park Synagogue and Cory United Methodist Church Connection, on March 26 at Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike. 

Park Synagogue and Cory United Methodist Church hosted an interfaith Passover seder March 26 at Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike.

Through the Park Synagogue-Cory United Methodist Church Connection, the “Interfaith Seder of Freedom” explored the shared history of Jews and African Americans, their histories of enslavement, and the importance of freedom for everyone. Seven tables full of participants from both congregations experienced an abridged Passover seder, full of readings, music and symbolic foods.

Rabbi Sharon Marcus of Park Synagogue explains the meaning of the seder to attendees.

Park Synagogue’s Rabbi Sharon Marcus led the seder with the help of the Rev. Gregory Kendrick Jr. of Cory UMC. Musician Chuck Fink led attendees in the song and musical prayer portions, which included “Avadim Hayinu,” “Go Down Moses,” “Follow the Drinking Gourd,” “Eliyahu Hanavi,” “Miriam’s Song” and “This Little Light of Mine.”

Attendees were also assigned various reading parts from the seder, including children participants.

Chuck Fink leads the musical portions of the interfaith seder.

“For more than three thousand years, Jews have gathered to retell the tale of their deliverance from Egyptian bondage,” Marcus said in opening the event. “The Passover seder is a recreation and a reliving of that historical exodus. Freedom, a precious gift, must never be taken for granted. In every age, it must be won anew. The pharaoh of the exodus is symbolic of every tyrant throughout history. The seder expresses the need for eternal vigilance in the struggle to preserve and advance the cause for freedom and of human dignity for all people.”

The two congregations frequently partner due to their shared history. Cory UMC’s church in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood was once home to the Cleveland Jewish Center, which housed Anshe Emeth Beth Tefilo, a predecessor of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike. The church still features stained glass with biblical themes, Jewish symbols and Hebrew inscriptions within its architecture.

