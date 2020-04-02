“Let all who are hungry come and eat.”
We traditionally say these words during our Passover seder, opening our doors to guests to share in this celebratory meal of freedom.
This year will be different.
This year, we are fighting an invisible enemy whose shackles challenge us physically and emotionally. This year, we are practicing social distancing in order to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our community. This year, perhaps more than in years past, the freedom our ancestors fought so hard to secure will feel, and perhaps taste, different.
As we prepare for Passover, we acknowledge these differences and pose an additional set of Four Questions.
On this night, how can we keep ourselves and those we love safe?
We read in Exodus 12:3 that each household is commanded to take aside a lamb for their Passover meal. This year, the spirit of this text rings abundantly clear. Abiding by the safety practices instituted by our government and medical professionals, let us each hold our Passover meal for our immediate family and those with whom we live. If your holiday practice allows the use of technology, share your seder with relatives and friends via online platforms.
If your holiday practice does not permit the use of technology, consider contacting your loved ones in advance of the holiday. Invite a conversation about a time in their lives when they felt isolated or trapped, and how they eventually found freedom. Share their answers at your seder; have them share your answer at theirs. As the paschal lamb provided safety for our ancestors, may these practices provide safety for us.
On this night, where do I turn for help if this is my first time leading a seder or I am seeking new ideas for my seder?
Many synagogues are sending resources to their members via email or posting on social media. There is no shortage of wonderful resources. A couple excellent resources are myjewishlearning.com and haggadot.com. If you need help finding additional resources, please contact your rabbi, or Access Jewish Cleveland of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland at 216-292-4636 or info@jcfcleve.org.
On this night, what if I don’t have all the necessary ritual items for my seder?
Judaism allows for substitutions. For example, instead of horseradish, you may use romaine lettuce, endives or scallions for the bitter herb. Under these circumstances, we do the best we can to adhere to our customs while taking the opportunity to celebrate fully with vigor and joy the spirit of the holiday.
On this night, how do I celebrate the freedom Passover holds so dear?
On this Passover, may we give thanks for the many freedoms that we do have, even in the midst of challenge. While we pray for the end of this pandemic and to reconnect in person, we remember the significant challenges our people has survived throughout millennia. We will survive this, too. Please know we are with you in spirit and are available if you need emotional or spiritual support.
Please do not hesitate to contact your rabbi for more Passover ideas, or to discuss other questions or concerns you have. We wish you and your loved ones a healthy and meaningful Passover.
L’shana Haba’ah – Next year in Jerusalem. Next year may all people be free.
Rabbi Melinda M. Mersack, President
Rabbi Scott B. Roland, Vice President
Rabbi Josh Foster, Secretary
Rabbi Enid C. Lader, Treasurer
Rabbi Allison B. Vann, Past President