As we approach another year of adjusted festivities for Passover, families will still hold seders – whether in person, virtually or a combination of the two.
The seder, a ritual feast that marks the beginning of Passover, is nothing without the food. For families that need just a few items, to others that need every item prepared, establishments in and around Cleveland have you covered.
Davis Bakery and Deli
Davis Bakery and Deli will have regular store hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout the week of Passover.
The deli counter will offer Passover dinners, which include matzo, charoset, matzo ball soup, matzo farfel, slow roasted beef brisket, roasted vegetable medley, and either caramel sea salt Passover brownies or coconut macaroons for dessert. The cost is $119 for four people or $170 for six. Chopped liver, matzo ball soup and beef brisket will be available a la carte.
At the bakery counter, there will be coconut macaroons, dark chocolate dipped macaroons, almond macaroons, flourless fudge torte, Passover brownies, Passover bars, sponge cakes, chocolate chip cookies, strawberry cassata cake and pineapple matzo kugel.
Items can be pre-ordered with a minimum of four items.
David Bakery is at 28700 Chagrin Blvd. in Woodmere and 4572 Renaissance Parkway in Warrensville Heights.
EDWINS Butcher Shop
EDWINS Butcher Shop, operated by EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute, will offer a Passover dinner.
The dinner includes a roasted leg of lamb, roasted potatoes, asparagus, matzo ball soup, charoset with matzah and chocolate bonbons.
Cost is $20 per person, with pre-orders at 216-417-1100 or at
bit.ly/3lopvKG.
Pickup will be March 27 at 13024 Buckeye Road in Cleveland.
Jack’s Deli and Restaurant
Jack’s Deli and Restaurant will offer a full menu for Passover.
The menu includes the following: chopped liver, matzo ball soup, roasted chicken (halved or quartered), garlic lemon chicken breast, chicken schnitzel, brisket with au jus, whole turkey, matzah kugel, oven-browned potatoes, farfel, green salad with dressing, mixed vegetables, Passover potato pancakes, boxes of matzah and jars of red horseradish.
Orders can be picked up before 3 p.m. March 27.
Jack’s Deli and Restaurant, located at 14490 Cedar Road in University Heights, is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, with the dining room closing at 6:30 p.m. The menu is available in-house, carryout and online at
jacksdeliandrestaurant.com. Kent State Hillel
Kent State Hillel, which services Kent State University, The University of Akron and Hiram College, will hold lunch, dinner and seder meal pickups March 27 through April 2 for students.
From 3:30 to 5 p.m. March 27, students can pick up their seder meal pickup in preparation of a virtual seder.
Lunch and dinner pick up, which will be done at the same time, will be from 4 to 6 p.m. March 29 through April 1 at the Hillel building, 613 E. Summit St. in Kent.
From 3:30 to 5 p.m. April 2, kosher-for-Passover Shabbat meal kits will be distributed to students. Flashes Safe Eight rules at pickup and drop-offs will be enforced. If you are unable to pick up your food, drop-off is available to those with extenuating circumstances. If you need this service, contact Ethan Krasnow at
ekrasnow@kenthillel.org or text 330-678-0397.
All food will be made in Hillel’s kosher kitchen in individual portions. All students, both Jewish and non-Jewish, are invited to sign up by April 1.
To register for any of the meals, visit
kenthillel.org/passover. The Rustic Grill at StoneWater
The Rustic Grill at StoneWater will offer a seder dinner March 27, allowing guests to either dine-in, dine outdoors in an all-weather igloo or curbside carryout.
The menu includes the following: matzo and charoset, gefilte fish with beet horseradish and a hard boiled egg with salt and warm water for the first course; roasted airline chicken breast, slow roasted beef brisket with au jus, baby carrot and grilled Brussels sprout medley and smashed Parmesan potatoes; and lemon meringue bars, coconut bars and pistachio macaroons for dessert.
Guests who do not celebrate Passover or have dietary restrictions can still order from the full dinner menu.
Cost is $45 per adult and $20 for ages 12 and under, plus tax and gratuity for dine-in orders.
For reservations, to place your curbside carryout or for special requests, call 440-461-4653 or email Stephanie:
sgaspar@stonewatergolf.com.
The Rustic Grill at StoneWater is at 1 Club Drive in Highland Heights.