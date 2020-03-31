For generations, the Four Questions have been asked by the youngest person at a Passover seder.
But in 5780, a “fifth question” likely will be asked by everyone – why is this Passover like none other in history.
With COVID-19 wreaking havoc on Passover plans for Ohioans and everyone else, Dr. Shelly Senders of Senders Pediatrics in South Euclid urged families to avoid the typical, large family gatherings, as well as offered other advice for coping in a COVID-19 world, which has taken the lives of more than 30,000 people.
Senders spoke about “Celebrating Passover Safely” on March 22 during a one-hour webinar, discussing ways to keep yourself and your loved ones safe during the holiday. At its peak, 140 people watched the webinar.
J. David Heller, board chair of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, introduced Senders, saying, “One of our core strengths of our community is our commitment to caring and providing for others, and to that end the Jewish Federation of Cleveland is creating a platform through the webinars to help people understand the impact of COVID-19 on our community. … In this period of social distancing, Dr. Senders will give us guidance as we begin to plan our Passover celebrations.”
Senders updated viewers about the pandemic and ways people can best protect themselves from catching the illness, among other topics. He said keeping one’s emotional sanity is crucial and suggested people go outdoors and exercise.
Senders offered these thoughts about Passover:
- Smaller seders are better – involving no more than six people is ideal.
- Immediate families should celebrate by themselves. For example, if a family has nine children and two parents, that’s OK, even though the gathering is more than what the state-mandated permits for gatherings.
- Parents in their 50s who are in good health can celebrate with their children.
- Friends or guests should not be invited to seder.
- Those age 70 and older should avoid going to someone’s house for seder.
- The use of silverware is safe as long as it is washed in hot water afterward.
- The use of plastic utensils is fine.
- Those at seder can touch the matzah. Otherwise, they shouldn’t be at the seder.
- No need exists to leave an empty chair between seder guests.
- Gloves need not be used to serve food.
“We should be doing our sedarim separately this year,” Senders said. “I would love to have my relatives over. I’d love to have my friends over, but that’s not what we should be doing.”
With Passover days away, Senders gave a prediction about how long the strict isolation would last: “If the curve that we’ve been talking about is real, that curve is likely not to reach its bottom until the end of July.”
Federation President Erika B. Rudin-Luria concluded the webinar by saying, “The one thing special about the Jewish people is that we see the long term, and so what you are telling us and the advice that you’ve given us is to really keep the long view in mind. And that right now, we need to physically distance ourselves so that in the long term we can be together and physically together in the future.”