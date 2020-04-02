In light of the COVID-19 situation, rabbis shared their thoughts about Passover, which begins the evening of April 8.
Responses may have been edited for length.
Rabbi Akiva Feinstein, Montefiore, Beachwood
Passover is all about sharing stories, the passing of our tradition from one generation to the next.
Due to the many limitations on travel and the fact that our grandparents, parents, uncles and aunts, and so forth will not be there, it would be a great idea for families to connect via email/video conference to create a family haggadah.
This could be customized with the family’s favorite recipes, stories, etc. Take the themes of the haggadah and gather names and stories of the family.
Freedom – how did Bubbe escape Russia after the war?
Courage – new immigrants to America, learning the ways of the new land.
Connection to your people – ways the family promotes unity and brothership, etc.
If everyone is able to use the same haggadah at the seder, it will connect them wherever they may be located.
Rabbi Areyah Kaltmann, Chabad Columbus, New Albany
As much as we would love to have seder with family and friends, the less we mix, the safer we are.
Yes, we want to celebrate Passover as beautifully as possible, but we need to put our health first, so please do not invite anyone other than those already in your household to your seder.
If the local guidelines are different where you are when Passover arrives, by all means do what is deemed safe.
If you fear that someone will be without seder supplies, please prepare a box and drop it off before Passover outside his or her home, taking whatever precautions are necessary.
Let’s use these nights to be grateful for the many gifts we have.
We are freer than we have been since our nation was exiled from Jerusalem two millennia ago.
The divine gift of technology is helping us combat this plague in ways we could have never imagined, and we are able to interact and be productive despite the restrictions and precautions we are taking (except for Shabbat and holidays, when we have a respite from the 24-hour news cycle and similar disturbances).
Join Jews around the world in thanking G‑d for the miracles of the past and praying for greater miracles yet to come. Next year in Jerusalem. Please go to chabadcolumbus.com if you are in need of a complimentary seder to go kit.
Rabbi Rick Kellner, Congregation Beth Tikvah, Worthington
This is a powerful question, made even more powerful by the fact that I have two children myself and now am wondering what I would tell them. I think there are three things that I would share with them:
1. The haggadah teaches us that, “We are obligated to see ourselves as if we personally came forth out of Egypt.” I think about the many emotions that our ancestors were facing as they left Egypt, there was the excitement and possibility of freedom, fear and anxiety about facing an unknown future. However, the one thing that is important is that we all marched forward together. The Exodus from Egypt was not a solitary experience, rather it was a communal one. When we looked to our left, or to our right, or in front of us or behind us, people were there to pick us up when we slipped and fell or when we got tired. Today, as we face this unknown future, we have to find ways to help each other, to care for each other and to pick each other up. We don’t face this alone, we march in this uncharted wilderness together.
2. Elijah comes to visit with us to announce the hope and the possibility for a better tomorrow. Right now, we are in the darkness and the narrow place of a disease that is keeping us in our homes and scaring us. We are afraid for family, friends and ourselves. Elijah reminds us that there is a hope for a brighter future. There is a faith that the collective wisdom that God has given to us will work towards treatment and a vaccine.
3. I would talk with my children about the symbols on the seder plate. The seder plate is balanced with bitterness and life. The Haroset and the maror invite us to think about the challenges we face, but the karpas and the egg invite us to think about the possibility for new life. This is a bitter time, we are sad and bitter and stuck in our houses. Life has bitter times and sweet times. We hope and we pray we can get through the bitter times so we can enjoy the sweet ones.
Rabbi Joseph Kirsh, Menorah Park, Beachwood
The uniqueness of this year’s seder promises to be quite memorable.
May we each enjoy the solitude this year and may this help us appreciate years to come even that much more.
It’s a Passover seder where we can each focus on our gratitude to G-d for all that he showers us with.
No other “distractions” at the seder this year. For many, it will be just G-d and us. Let us all contemplate the dedication of our ancestors who suffered throughout history in so many plagues like cholera, bubonic plague, typhus, etc., when millions of lives were lost, but we survived because of our ancestors’ determination.
Rabbi Enid C. Lader, Beth Israel-The West Temple, Cleveland
During our seder, we are instructed to tell the story of leaving Egypt as if we had experienced it.
We tell about the hard work of slavery. We tell about the 10 plagues. We tell about having to leave quickly, with no time to spare. We tell about what it meant to stand at the shores of the sea, fearful of Pharaoh’s army. And we tell about what it felt like to watch the sea part, and walk through to freedom.
We can talk with our children about how the pandemic is affecting us. What is our hard work during this time? What have been the difficulties that have “plagued” our everyday lives? What was it like to leave classrooms and offices and workplaces, not knowing when we would return and what was ahead of us?
We can acknowledge the uneasy feelings we have when we watch the news. And we can think about what it will feel like to once again rejoin our family and friends, go back to school and to work, and breathe the air of freedom.
Rabbi Benjy Bar-Lev, Temple Beth Shalom, New Albany
One of the most moving midrashim (interpretive stories) around the holiday of Passover is the story of Nachshon.
The Israelites are in the process of emerging out of darkness into light. They had been slaves for hundreds of years in Egypt, and now they finally find themselves marching toward freedom and a new identity.
But according to the midrash, the Israelites gather at the shore of the sea, with the water raging in front of them, and nothing happens.
No swimming lessons were given while they were toiling away in Egypt. Even the mighty Moses, in that moment, knows not what to do. And then, from among the Israelites, one person, Nachshon, decides to do what is right. He puts his foot in the water. And the water rises to his knees, then his waist, then his shoulders, and then water pours into his mouth.Yet, he continues to declare God’s oneness.
And finally, in the last possible moment, the water recedes, largely due to the impact that one brave person made.
As we face this COVID-19 pandemic as a community, we must remember the power imbued in every single one of us to impact how this situation plays out.
Just by staying home, by checking in on loved ones, by being careful to wash our hands, we can slow the spread of this virus and enable our brave health care workers to care for the most vulnerable among us.
Like the Israelites that fateful night, we are frightened, but we must also be brave, and we must continue to be hopeful. If each of us in this community and throughout our country can channel our inner-Nachshon, we too can change history; every single one of us.
Rabbi Noah Leavitt, Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue, Lyndhurst
In a normal year, we often focus on the end of the Passover story, our ultimate redemption from Egypt, but that is only one aspect of the seder.
Much of the Passover story and the seder is focused on the experience of affliction our ancestors felt in Egypt, their worries that all they had to eat was matzah, and the bringing of the sacrifice.
This year when we think of our own feelings of insecurity and sacrifices, we can in some small way better appreciate these aspects of the Passover story.
At the same time, the seder reminds that just as God redeemed us from Egypt, we have faith that God will redeem us now as well.
Rabbi Stacy L. Schlein, The Temple-Tifereth Israel, Beachwood
The true blessing of Pesach occurs when we make space to allow our children to connect with our tradition.
The seder encourages us to do that by asking questions and giving ourselves permission to be active listeners, rather than the source of every answer.
As parents, we should not be afraid to let our children express how they might understand the story of Passover in relation to the current pandemic. The Passover story is about life as a journey from Egypt – Mi mitzrayim (from a narrow place) – a place of confinement, to learning how to live in freedom on the way to the Promised Land.
This year may be the year to face to darkness of the plagues. Instead of a bag of toy plagues or games, or activities during this section of the seder, I invite you to consider the powerful lesson that emanates from this part of our ritual.
Our tradition requires us, even and especially in moments of celebration, to remember the suffering of other people. If others are suffering, we suffer too. This might be the year to have tissues on your table because there may be real tears flowing, not just symbolic ones.
Our job is to acknowledge where we are now, to care for each other, our families and our larger communities. When we do, I am confident together, our journey will take us from this narrow place of fear to a place of promise – of hope, understanding and love.
Rabbi Steve Segar, Kol HaLev, Pepper Pike
One of the most well-known teachings associated with the holiday of Passover is the instruction that each person should see themselves as if they personally had gone forth from Egypt.
Usually this requires a profound act of imagination and empathy. But this year, we are all much closer to this experience due to the presence of the global pandemic.
Our current situation in the “narrow straits” gives us a more kishke-level understanding of the oppression in Egypt, as well as a more profound appreciation for the importance of maintaining a sense of hope in the potential for redemption.
From Rabbi Hillel Skolnik, Congregation Tifereth Israel, Columbus
At the same time as we all wish our world were in a healthier place this year and pray for the speedy and complete healing of all those suffering from COVID-19, this unusual circumstance presents us with several unique opportunities.
Many are finding ways to connect virtually with people from around the world and using this opportunity to celebrate Passover together. Of course, we would all be much happier to be together in person, but in this coronavirus age, families that might not have otherwise been around the same table will be “together” for the Passover seder via Zoom or other video-conference technologies.
I firmly believe using this technology enables each of us to perform both acts of chesed (loving kindness) as well as pikuach nefesh (saving lives).
Loneliness is a dangerous health affliction and although it is safer for people to be socially distant, we must find ways to overcome that distance so those who are alone in their home do not fall into despair.
We have a spiritual opportunity as well. Each year we read in the haggadah that every generation is supposed to feel as though we, ourselves, have gone from slavery to freedom.
To be clear, sheltering in place due to a worldwide health crisis is not slavery. Jews throughout our long history have had it much worse than we do at this moment in history.
Yet this year in particular, we have a keen sense of what it means to pray for redemption from affliction. And when we arrive at the end of the seder and sing “L’shanah Haba’ah Biyrushalayim” (“Next Year In Jerusalem”), we will appreciate all the more so the blessing of being able to travel, let alone travel to Jerusalem.
Rabbi Howard Zack, Congregation Torat Emet, Bexley
Passover this year is taking place in an unprecedented situation.
Many of the religious norms that we apply to preparing and hosting a seder must give way to lifesaving considerations.
No one should be hosting large seders. Nonetheless, if you are currently residing together with other family members, then there is no problem.
If you or others are traveling to join together, I would strongly discourage it, especially if it includes adults over 70. However, if everyone involved was able to self quarantine beforehand then it might be OK provided all of the recommended CDC precautions and procedures are strictly followed.
Best advice: Stay home!