Passover will be different this year for many reasons.
But for the Jewish residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Northeast and Central Ohio unable to leave their residences or have visitors, the holiday they once looked forward to could be filled with melancholy.
To prevent residents from missing their families or Pesach celebrations, nursing homes and assisted living facilities will bring the eight-day festival to them through broadcasted content on their televisions, Passover kits or face-to-face chats with family.
Menorah Park
Rabbi Joseph Kirsch, spiritual living associate director and hospice chaplain at Menorah Park in Beachwood, said while the residents were disheartened by the cancellation of Menorah Park’s Passover celebrations, they understood it was for their safety.
“The residents and family that we’ve spoken with are all very understanding and appreciate the distancing measures that health care facilities around the country are taking,” Kirsch said in an email. “That said, residents are saddened by the absence of our annual large Passover seder gatherings. To compensate in some way, we have a Menorah Park sing-along video seder playing for residents in their rooms on our Menorah Park TV channel.”
Broadcast in the residents’ rooms along with the sing-along seder are Friday and Shabbat oneg celebrations, sing-alongs with Noah Budin, “A Singing Passover Seder with the Rabbi” and other recently made Menorah Park celebration videos.
Montefiore
Montefiore residents had described to Rabbi Akiva Feinstein, hospice chaplain and director of spiritual care at Montefiore in Beachwood, their concerns about being unable to see their families for Passover.
“They expressed missing the opportunity to share the seder at our large scale seder made for residents to invite their families to join them at Montefiore,” Feinstein said in an email. “Also they will miss being able to leave the building to attend their family’s. As older people, very often the matriarch or patriarch of the family, they felt it was particularly important to be present at a family seder to pass on their traditions and heritage to the next generation.”
To assure residents can still pass on traditions even from miles away, Montefiore residents can make appointments with designated staff members to have video-conference calls with their family members as part of a new communication system.
Montefiore residents can also view a 45-minute seder on the night of Passover with Montefiore’s in-house TV channel and internet. During the festival, Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Cantor Emeritus Gary Paller and Feinstein will broadcast Passover stories and songs. On the seventh night, Feinstein and Paller will broadcast an oneg Yom Tov program with a Yizkor remembrance component.
Feinstein said because of the safety precautions, families have gotten creative trying to making Passover special for their loved ones in assisted living.
“A family contacted us today with a request that they would like to film their own mini seder and then have us share this with the resident via this new system,” Feinstein said. “Another family is making a CD of favorite songs from the holiday and sending those to their family member. We also have a few ‘window dates’ for the first floor residents as well and a number of our families have decorated the outside windows of their loved one’s room. Someone even ‘joked’ that they could play the other at tic-tac-toe across the glass.”
LSS Kensington Place
Jewish residents at LSS Kensington Place in Columbus will be encouraged to stay in contact with their families during Passover, said Rabbi Cary Kozberg, principal and CEO of Side by Side: Life Transitions.
“Because the isolation that residents usually feel is exacerbated in this crisis, my advice to both residents and their families is to stay in daily contact, and families make sure residents know they are being remembered and their physical presence is missed,” Kozberg said in an email.
Kensington Place residents will be accessing Friday Shabbat services by telephone for now, but plans for Passover remain up in the air.
“The model seder which we’ve held for the past several years will probably not happen, so Passover will indeed be a challenge this year,” Kozberg said.
Wexner Heritage Village
To families who are unsure of how to talk with their relatives in nursing homes without making them feel left out, Leslie Fulford, director of community outreach at Wexner Heritage Village in Columbus, said “love” is the most important reminder.
“Let them know they are loved,” Fulford said in an email. “Put them on speaker phone or FaceTime during seders and Shabbos dinners. Families can drop off goodies to their loved ones at WHV in advance of the seders if they’d like, or share their favorite family recipes with Creekside and Cottage’s chef Mark, who makes Shabbos family recipes each week. Rabbi Deborah Lefton is encouraging family and friends as well as volunteers to send messages, call, text, Zoom, etc., to connect with family every day, and especially on holidays and festivals.”
Wexner Heritage Village is sharing weekly Shabbos messages and kits with challah, juice and prayers with its Jewish residents. Residents will also enjoy a special Passover kit with a seder meal and mini Seder plate. Lefton will also call each resident to check on them and will continue her Shabbat messages each week and on Passover, as well as via pre-taped Passover learning sessions.