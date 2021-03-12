The Rustic Grill at StoneWater is offering a seder dinner March 27 in celebration of Passover.
Guests can dine-in, dine outside in an all-weather igloo or enjoy curbside carryout. Igloos are available for private observance with limited availability.
With three courses and dessert, the menu features matzah and charoset, gefilte fish with beet horseradish and a hardboiled egg with salt and warm water for the first course; matzo ball soup for the second course; roasted airline chicken breast, slow roasted beef brisket with au jus, baby carrot and grilled Brussels sprout medley and potatoes for the main course; and lemon meringue bars, coconut bars and pistachio macaroons for dessert.
Guests who do not celebrate Passover or have dietary restrictions can still order from the full dinner menu. Cost is $45 per adult and $20 for children 12 and under, plus tax and gratuity for dine-in orders. For reservations, carryout or special requests, call 440-461-4653 or email sgaspar@stonewatergolf.com.
The Rustic Grill at StoneWater is at 1 Club Drive in Highland Heights.