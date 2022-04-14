Schools in the area are serving Passover lunches to provide students with options throughout the eight-day holiday. Solon, Orange and Cleveland Heights-University Heights are among the participating school districts, according to a random sampling of local public school districts.
Orange has been providing Passover lunches for at least the last six years, according to Lou DeVincentis, director of communications of Orange City School District.
“We have been doing Passover lunches since I started in 2016. I am not sure how long before that they were done,” DeVincentis said in an email to the Cleveland Jewish News. “We recognize we have a large Jewish population and are aware it is something that would benefit the students who wish to have a Passover option.”
DeVincentis said the numbers of students served vary, but he estimated that fewer than 100 students, district-wide, opt for Passover meals. He further explained that students’ choices to participate may depend on what is on the regular menu on a given day.
“I.e., pizza day has very few requesting a Passover option,” DeVincentis said in his email.
According to a news release, the Solon City School District will offer Passover lunch options from April 19 to April 22. Students were required to pre-order these meals, which will include foods such as hard-boiled eggs, matzah, mozzarella sticks, cottage cheese, broccoli, carrots, fruit and milk.
“We’ve been doing these for more than 20 years, as long as I can remember and I’ve worked here for 20 years,” Tamara Strom, communications director of Solon City Schools, told the CJN.
Strom said Solon has about 130 students that participate in Passover lunches.
“It just gives an opportunity for students to get a kosher Passover lunch at school,” she said.
The Cleveland Heights-University Heights School District serves kosher meals for Passover by request, said Anjali Rosedale, AVI Food Services resident director of the school district.
“The district’s on-site cafeteria provider, AVI Fresh, is able to accommodate any family with a special dietary or religious need,” Rosedale told the CJN. “We currently have four students participating in our kosher meal plan option and will offer Passover meals to those interested.”
Beachwood and Shaker Heights spokespeople told the CJN their districts do not offer formal Passover meal programs, but can accommodate kosher needs upon request.
Brush and Mayfield were the other local schools in the sampling contacted by the CJN but did not respond to the CJN’s inquiry about Passover meals prior to deadline.