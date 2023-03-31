As Passover approaches, individuals of all ages are preparing to participate in time-honored traditions with their loved ones.
But what are the options for aging adults who could be spending the holiday away from their families so they still feel included in Passover and connected to their Jewish faith?
For senior communities across Northeast Ohio, providing religious support and experiences around the holidays is regarded as a requirement, not a necessity, according to Cantor Laurel Barr, who provides Jewish experiences to Vitalia Senior Living’s communities in Solon and Copley, and Anthology Senior Living in Mayfield Heights, and Rabbi Akiva Feinstein, director of spiritual living at Menorah Park in Beachwood.
“The way Menorah Park works is we offer all the general life-enhancing programming any senior community would offer, but simultaneously, the themes of the Jewish calendar and lifecycle events add extra context and dimension to everything we do,” Feinstein told the Cleveland Jewish News. “A lot of it has to do with the importance of having faith. A lot of that is taught over the Passover table. So, (seniors) need to, in their older years, have that reminder.”
Feinstein said Menorah Park has several Passover-themed activities coming up, with holiday arts and crafts, like making seder plates and matzah covers, and several options for residents to get involved in the holiday itself, including in-person onegs and services, or taped seders for residents to play on the television in their rooms. Menorah Park also does a community-wide effort of making the entire campus kosher for Passover.
Barr frequents Vitalia and Anthology to provide Shabbat services a few times a month. She also provides Shabbat services to Menorah Park. She told the CJN that the Vitalia and Anthology communities will have a mini seder, where she and her husband will cook traditional food, read Haggadah and sing songs, complete with costumes.
“The most important thing is that this brings back their memories of being children,” Barr said. “I don’t think there is any Jew that hasn’t been to a seder. There are so many warm and wonderful memories that come along with Passover. Especially in memory care, residents light up and sing along. They’re so appreciative when they hear melodies that ring in their ears.”
Barr said her parents lived at Menorah Park, and knowing they had the option to live Jewishly without having to travel made all the difference.
“Bringing it to them helps connect seniors to their traditions and roots,” she said. “It’s such a joy for us. You’re bringing something home in their hearts.”
Noting that Passover is “such a home-based, family-oriented event,” Feinstein said many of its traditions are “deeply entwined” in the Jewish identity. So, it’s very important people, no matter their age, feel supported in those needs, he explained.
“For many of our residents, Passover is a religious experience,” Feinstein said. “Most of these people, many of the highlights of their lives are from the seder table. Giving that experience allows them to remember their past. It is also so much about community. We really have to give them that hug, that love.”
Barr also spoke about the benefits of community, especially as we age.
“It creates this holy community, not just the community they are in day-to-day,” she said. “It takes the mundane and raises it to a moment of holiness. When they get there (for the seder or service), they’re already emotionally there and ready. They can’t wait to wish everyone a good Passover or Shabbos.”
Barr said this joy quickly spreads to non-Jewish participants too, adding they also get involved and pray with the Jewish residents.
“It increases that feeling of connection,” she said. “Seniors who live in communities are so often not visited by family and they feel cut off. This little bit of Judaism resonates with them.”