Temple Emanu El will host “Sharing the Easter & Passover Table,” an interfaith community lunch-and-learn event with three area churches, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 4 at the temple.
The free event is open to temple and church members from Temple Emanu El, Antioch Baptist Church, Shiloh Baptist Church and East Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Following “table-talk” conversations among participants, clergy will provide an overview of the beliefs, symbols and rituals of Passover and Easter to help those attending understand the meaning and observance of the holidays, according to a news release.
“My hope is to bring our communities of faith together in the spirit of building bridges of understanding, love and support,” Rabbi Matt Cohen of Temple Emanu El said in the release. “The first step of this sacred work is to get to know one another, and what better way to do so than by sharing a meal and talking about how our respective faiths call us to draw closer to one another.
“Temple Emanu El and Antioch Baptist Church have collaborated many years ago. In an effort to rekindle that relationship, Rabbi Emeritus Daniel Roberts introduced me to the clergy of the church shortly after my arrival last year,” Cohen continued. “Reverend Dr. Napoleon Harris and I connected and we instantly became friends, and now partners in this sacred work. I am grateful to Reverend Harris for inviting his colleagues Reverend Dr. Lisa Maxine Goods of Shiloh Baptist Church and Reverend Dr. Brian Cash of East Mt. Zion Baptist Church to partner in designing and facilitating this event.”
Temple Emanu El is at 4545 Brainard Road in Orange.