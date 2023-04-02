With students home all day and looking for something to do during Passover break, parents may be wondering what they can fill the hours with, and hopefully with activities that can engage the whole family.
In Northeast Ohio, families have no shortage of activities to choose from. To make it a little easier, the Cleveland Jewish News has complied a list of eight different destinations that are guaranteed to have something for everyone this Passover break.
Adrenaline Monkey
Adrenaline Monkey at 26800 Renaissance Parkway in Warrensville Heights offers indoor physical activity options for all ages, according to general manager Kenny Dull. The center features ninja warrior courses, climbing walls, aerial courses, Wee Warrior areas and arcade games, among other options.
“We always say that we have adventures available for all ages and abilities,” Dull told the CJN. “Our ninja courses are designed from beginner obstacle courses to elite athlete stuff. It’s for all ages, weights and skill. Everything we have is built for whoever is willing to try it.”
Current hours are from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays; from 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays for general use and 9 to 11 p.m. for adults only; from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturdays; and noon to 7 p.m. Sundays for general use and 7 to 8:30 p.m. for adults only. Starting April 7, hours will be extended to noon to 9 p.m. on open days. Sundays will also offer sensory friendly hours.
To learn more, visit adrenalinemonkeyfun.com.
Cleveland Metroparks
For those looking for fun outdoors, Northeast Ohio offers the Cleveland Metroparks system. Covering more than 24,000 acres in 18 reservations throughout Cuyahoga County and Hinckley Township, Jacqueline Gerling, director of communications, told the CJN there are plenty of ways to enjoy its offerings.
“There are a lot of fun activities for the week of Passover that guests for all ages and abilities can enjoy throughout the park district and, of course, it’s always a great time to visit the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo,” she said.
The zoo is at 3900 Wildlife Way in Cleveland.
Some of its current park engagement opportunities include the Spring Wildflower Series, where visitors can engage in one of the Metroparks’ wildflower programs. To learn more, visit clevelandmetroparks.com/wildflowers.
Other options include the full moon meadow walk, hikes to the falls at Deerlick Creek in Brecksville, and a nature quest at the Watershed Stewardship Center in Parma.
Current zoo hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April through October. Residents of Cuyahoga County and Hinckley Township can visit the zoo for free on Mondays with proof of residency. Otherwise, tickets can be purchased at clevelandmetroparks.com/zoo in advance or at the ticket gate.
Great Lakes Science Center
For all science lovers and hands-on learners, the Great Lakes Science Center at 601 Erieside Ave. in Cleveland has ways to engage all minds, no matter the age.
“The Great Lakes Science Center is designed for families, and our North Coast Harbor location makes it the perfect place to spend the day,” CEO Kirsten Ellenbogen told the CJN, noting families could visit the center for part of the day, enjoy lunch in Voinovich Park and return later for more fun. “I like doing that with my own family as well.”
Specific to the Passover break, the science center is offering an eclipse countdown kick off event on April 7 and 8 through a partnership with the NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland. Activities include a giant, walk-able camera obscura activity, shadow imagery activities, a “Liftoff: Math in Space” science show, a virtual talk by Kelly Korreck, NASA program manager, and NASA demonstrations.
Visiting outside of the special program dates, visitors will be able to explore exhibits that explore science, technology, engineering and math.
“There is really something for everyone,” Ellenbogen said.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. For more information, visit greatscience.com.
Greater Cleveland Aquarium
Family activities don’t always have to be on land, according to Stephanie White, general manager of the Greater Cleveland Aquarium at 2000 Sycamore St. in Cleveland.
“Built inside a historic former powerhouse, we had to be creative about working around the thick brick walls,” White told the CJN. “As a result, we created many freestanding habitats that offer floor-to-ceiling, overhead, 180- and 360-degree views perfect for little ones eager to get up-close views.”
Through April 16, the aquarium is offering its Spring Discovery Days, where visitors can learn about poison dart frogs, dwarf seahorses, weedy seadragons and garden eels, along with the popular stingray touchpool and shark seatube attractions.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For more information, visit greaterclevelandaquarium.com.
Holden Arboretum
Managed by Holden Forests & Gardens, the Holden Arboretum at 9550 Sperry Road in Kirtland gives visitors the opportunity to explore more than 3,600 acres of natural areas, gardens and ecologically-sensitive habitats.
“The Holden Arboretum has something for all ages and is sure to please, especially with the weather warming up,” Holden Forests & Garden’s Margaret Cook told the CJN.
The official first day of the arboretum’s season was March 20, with the Murch Canopy Walk and Kalberer Emergent Tower opening on April 1. The Emergent Tower is 120 feet, or approximately 12 stories tall, and provides views of the surrounding area and all the way to Lake Erie. The canopy walk is a 500-foot-long elevated walkway that is built 65 feet above the forest floor.
On April 8, the Holden Arboretum will also celebrate Earth Day by holding its “Upcycling for the Earth” event, where participants will be given give seed starts, fertilizer and an at-home germination experiment. Registration is required.
To learn more, visit holdenfg.org.
Maltz Museum
Maltz Museum at 2929 Richmond Road in Beachwood can give families a way to bridge conversations about tolerance and the diversity of the human experience.
Through various exhibits, the museum works to build bridges of tolerance and understanding by sharing Jewish heritage through the lens of the American experience, serving as an educational resource for Northeast Ohio’s diverse communities, according to its website.
Its current exhibition, “This Light Of Ours: Activist Photographers Of The Civil Rights Movement,” has been extended through April 9. It is based on a book of the same name edited by Leslie G. Kelen and featuring works by nine activist photographers who documented the clash between institutionalized discrimination and volunteers during the mid-1960s, according to a news release.
The exhibition is split up into various sections – Black Life in the Deep South, Organizing for Freedom, State and Local Terror, Marching Against Fear and Black Power. It features photographers Bob Adelman, George Ballis, Bob Fitch, Bob Fletcher, Matt Herron, David Prince, Herbert Randall, Maria Varela and Tamio Wakayamas.
Hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays.
For more information, visit maltzmuseum.org.
Shaker Rocks
Shaker Rocks at 3377 Warrensville Center Road in Shaker Heights aims to offer “the best climbing experience possible,” according to its website. Annie Richman, owner of Shaker Rocks, told the CJN part of that mission is cemented in the fact that rock climbing is “a multi-generational sport” at its core.
“You can all be in the facility together and enjoy it at your own level,” she said. “You can come in and do what you like independently, but we also have guided options. It’s absolutely skill-level friendly. Everyone knows what to do and you know how to climb naturally. The rocks on the walls all range in difficulty.”
For those needing guidance, the “Taste of Climbing” program places a Shaker Rocks staff member with you for one hour to show you the ropes. They’ll set visitors up with gear and run through an orientation. Other program offerings are available at shakerrocksclimbing.com/programs-classes.
Another draw is in its location, Richman said.
“The other nice thing about being in the greater Van Aken District, an all day pass to Shaker Rocks allows you in an out of the facility,” she said, adding visitors can then take in all dining and shopping options the area has to offer and return later for more climbing.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.
University Circle
Located on Cleveland’s east side, the University Circle neighborhood is filled with numerous arts and culture options for families to enjoy during the Passover break. From museums, to music, to garden viewing and special events, Becky Voldrich, senior director of communications and events at University Circle Inc., told the CJN there is something for everyone.
“University Circle is a vibrant, walkable neighborhood that is perfect for families,” she said. “Whether you’re interested in art, music, science, history, restaurants, or parks and gardens, you’ll find them here in this remarkable one square mile.”
Some offerings include the Cleveland Museum of Art, the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, the Cleveland Botanical Garden, the Cleveland History Center, the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland and Severance Music Center, along with many dining options throughout the neighborhood and in the close by Little Italy and Uptown districts.
To learn more, visit universitycircle.org.