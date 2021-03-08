Suburban Temple-Kol Ami will continue its programming leading up to the Passover holiday, which begins at sunset March 27.
At 7 p.m. March 15, the temple will host its “Cook-Along: A Muffin can be Filling: Potato Kugel Muffins Easy and Perfect for Your Seder!” event featuring Rabbi Shana Nyer. Attendees are asked to have a list of ingredients ready prior to the Zoom demonstration where Nyer will put her own personal touch on the traditional dish. Attendees can join live and watch her work in real-time, or watch the recorded session later and cook at their own pace.
At 5 p.m. March 21, the temple will host its Kol Nashim Women’s Seder. For more information about the seder, email Charlotte Versagi at cversagi@suburbantemple.org.
For more information about either event, visit suburbantemple.org./passover.html.
Suburban Temple-Kol Ami is in Beachwood