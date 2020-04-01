Why is this night different from all other nights?
Passover this year may feel different for all, but maybe especially so for families with children and adults with special needs. That’s because while the seder and traditional foods may be on the table, there may be fewer place settings or a computer with relatives on screen.
Some individuals with autism and special needs may be one of the missing faces as they remain in group homes rather than going to the homes of their families.
Ilana Hoffer Skoff, executive director and co-founder of Milestones Autism Resources in Warrensville Heights, discussed ways to prepare children and adults for video chat seders.
“You should practice these kinds of Zoom or FaceTime opportunities several times beforehand, so they learn what it’s like,” she said. “They’re not now confused by the technology – they’ve already used it before.”
In addition, she said, it’s important to communicate with others who may be present at the seder virtually so they can understand that sitting for long periods may be difficult for the child or adult with special needs.
“If you are Zooming with family, say, ‘look we’re able to do the following,’ or ‘we’re going to allow that person to come in and out of the room,’” she said. “Preserve what you can. Talk about it with them. Acknowledge that it’s different this year – prepare them that it’s going to be different.”
For families whose children or adults are living in group settings and cannot come home, Skoff also recommends video chatting and dropping off traditional foods.
“If you can’t go in and visit them, then perhaps make them their favorites from the holidays,” she said. “Make them those favorite foods. Drop off that family haggadah they usually read.”
And for those at the seder physically, Esther Kaltmann, LifeTown and Friendship Circle Columbus director at the Lori Schottenstein Chabad Center in New Albany, said preparation is key. It also helps make the most of opportunities for sensory experiences for all types of children, including those with special needs.
LifeTown is a realistic, indoor city created to allow children with special needs opportunities to learn about real-world scenarios in an engaging way.
“We are always thinking about how we can enhance our child’s sensory environment,” Kaltmann said. “Well, here it’s already built in. ... The whole (Passover) story is so imaginative.”
Kaltmann suggested focusing on activities associated with different parts of the haggadah. For example, for the 10 Plagues, finding toy frogs to squeeze, or letting the children experience the sound of cracking matzah, tasting saltwater and grape juice, and acting out parts of the story at some point in the night.
Amy Pincus, family support specialist and principal of Kulanu: Inclusive Jewish Education Program at the Friendship Circle of Cleveland in Pepper Pike, also offered tips for people who are preparing a seder at home with a child with special needs.
“A great way for all youth to feel connected to the holiday of Passover is to assist with seder preparations – cooking, making decorations, setting the table and so on,” she said in an email. “There are so many creative ways to be inclusive at the seder itself. For example, even if a child is not able to recite the formal Four Questions, (they) may be able to come up with their own questions about anything Jewish. Parents can assist their children with preparing this in advance of the seder night, and bring (the questions) to the seder to be shared with everyone during the time of the asking of the Four Questions.”
Pincus, like Skoff, recommended the use of a social story leading up to the holiday.
“This can alleviate anxiety – which is often the result of simply not knowing what to expect – and provide comfort in simply knowing what will be happening and in what order,” she wrote. “The seder is filled with sensory experiences, and so encouraging participation in tasting the various foods on the seder plate, singing or humming along with the songs, and so on is a great way for everyone to feel included.”
She also recommended allowing a child to use fidget toys or stress balls as a way to manage a need for stimulation or reduce anxiety.
Kaltmann also suggested making place cards for the dinner table to help children feel included, and letting them put pillows on the chairs for comfort. And if the kids need a break during the dinner, let them take one.
Overall, though, she said children with disabilities tend to thrive on any sense of order, which makes Passover a great holiday for many of them.
“It’s not really doing anything different than you normally have to do, it’s just keeping in mind how you can prepare to make sure everybody at your seder is comfortable,” Kaltmann said.
Staff Reporter Jane Kaufman, Co-Editor Amanda Koehn and Contributor Abby Cymerman contributed to this report.