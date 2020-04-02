Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood will hold a virtual second night seder at 7 p.m. April 9. Participants can visit fairmounttemple.org and click on “Live Streaming” to view. It’s recommended to visit the page early to know what you need for the streamed seder.
Beth Israel-The West Temple
Beth Israel-The West Temple in Cleveland will hold two virtual seders April 9 and April 15.
At 3:30 p.m. April 9, the temple will hold its second night seder led by Rabbi Enid Lader. The link is zoom.us/j/409926000. For dial-in participants, call 646-876-9923 and enter 409 926 000 as the meeting ID.
At 6 p.m. April 15, the temple will hold its women’s seder led by Barbara Schwartz and Rabbi Enid Lader. The link is zoom.us/j/546222023. For dial-in participants, call 646-876-9923 and enter meeting ID: 546 222 023.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike will host a virtual seder at 6:30 p.m. April 9.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3blRzrK.
Celebrating Jewish Life
Celebrating Jewish Life will hold a virtual seder at 6:15 p.m. April 9 on Zoom.
The seder will be led by Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim and Cantor Laurel Barr from their own homes.
Participants can also receive a catered meal through Around Downtown Catering by Bruce Sternberg, and will include items for the seder plate, candles, a bottle of wine and some matzah. Pick-up will be prior to the seder from 3 to 4 p.m. from Haim’s home, and 15 minute increments will be assigned to discourage congregating. The boxes will be placed directly into cars by members of Haim’s family and participants don’t have to leave their cars. Helpers will wear masks and gloves.
In order to participate and receive a catered seder meal, individuals are encouraged to RSVP at celebratingjewishlife.com/passover before April 6. Further details will be given, including the Zoom link and the address to pick up, upon registration.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood will hold an array of virtual Passover programming April 8, 11 and 14 on Zoom.
At 8 a.m. April 8, watch the “Siyyum Bechorot: Learning In Place of the Fast of the First Born” talk. At 8:45 p.m. April 11, watch the “Bayn Kodesh L’Hol Hamoed: Havdalah and Learning About The Song of Songs” talk. At 9:30 a.m. April 14, join the children’s Pesach story and craft activity. At 6:30 p.m. April 14, watch the “Zecher L’Yizkor: Memorial Prayers in Loving Memory” talk.
All events will be at zoom.us/j/637356015. For dial-in participants, call 646-558-8656 and enter meeting ID: 637 356 6015.
Shaarey Tikvah is also matching families who wish to conduct Zoom seders “together.”
Jewish Secular Community
Jewish Secular Community of Cleveland will hold a virtual Passover seder at 5 p.m. April 12 on Zoom.
The haggadah will be shared on the screen so participants can follow during the program. Participants are encouraged to remember their seder plate, prepared with charoset, parsley, horseradish, matzah, hard boiled egg, saltwater and an orange.
Visit bit.ly/39yFYVc to launch Zoom for the seder. RSVPs are encouraged as those who RSVP will be given reading parts ahead of time. RSVP by calling Peg Fishman at 440-349-1330 or email rsvp@jewishsecularcommunity.org.
A Zoom conference will be held at 1:30 p.m. April 4 to help participants install the software.
jHUB
jHUB will hold three Passover events on Zoom April 4 and 5.
From 10 to 11 a.m. April 4, join the organization for “Passover Music and Movement.” It is geared toward children age 5 and under, but all are welcome. RSVP at bit.ly/2vQEpUN to receive a Zoom link. From 1 to 2 p.m. April 5, there will be the “#UpgradePassover” event. Participants will explore best practice for how to join and/or lead a seder via technology. RSVP at
bit.ly/3dwMOh6 to receive the Zoom link. From 3 to 4 p.m. April 5, there will be a “Passover Crafting with jHUB” event. Participants will craft their own “How to!” instructions or join the organization for a crafting session through Zoom. RSVP at bit.ly/2xoX76g to receive the Zoom link.
jHUB will also announce a new Passover Brick Building Challenge for kids and families on its Facebook page each Monday at facebook.com/jHUBCle.
Kol HaLev
Kol HaLev in Pepper Pike will have two virtual Passover events April 9 and 11 on Zoom. From 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 9, there will Passover morning service led by Rabbi Steve Segar. From 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 11, there will be a Passover Shabbat service. It will be lead by Kevin Weidenbaum and CJN Staff Reporter and congregant Jane Kaufman. Details for the Zoom meeting are still being developed. To learn more, visit kolhalev.net or call 216-320-1498.
Menorah Park
Menorah Park in Beachwood has produced a seder video with all the steps for a seder, the rituals and the songs that come along with a traditional seder. The video will be available on Menorah Park’s TV channel for all tenants in their buildings to view on seder nights. Additionally, traditional seder dinners will be served throughout the campus.
Park Synagogue
Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike will host its first of two virtual seders accessible through FaceTime, Skype and Zoom at 6:30 p.m. April 8. Visit bit.ly/2JdJp99 for the Zoom link. It’s second virtual seder will be accessible through FaceTime, Skype and Zoom at 6:30 p.m. April 9.
The Temple-Tifereth Israel
The Temple Tifereth Israel will host a virtual version of its annual Tifereth Israel Family Passover Seder accessible through Zoom April 8. Additional details will be announced. To RSVP, visit conta.cc/3dwItub.
- Compiled by Special Sections Staff Reporter Becky Raspe