Passover is a time when many Jewish people connect with their family and their community.
Sara Cooperman, program director for Yachad Cleveland in University Heights, and Rabbi Yosef Peysin, director of youth engagement for the Friendship Circle of Cleveland in Pepper Pike, said it is important to make sure people with disabilities are also part of Passover celebrations.
Including people with disabilities in seder is meaningful because we should love others the way we love ourselves, Peysin said. He described Jewish people as being a part of the same whole.
Yet, sometimes the need for religious connection or tradition for people with disabilities gets overlooked, but people with disabilities should be able to experience the comfort of being part of a community, Peysin said.
“My own celebration is incomplete until I’m able to bring that celebration together with our fellows,” he said.
Passover is relevant to conversations about disability, Cooperman said. Moses had a speech impediment, but was still chosen to be a leader.
Nearly one in five people have a disability, Peysin said. Disabilities can range from physical, developmental, behavioral and emotional and can impact a person in a variety of ways.
Therefore, when planning a seder when a person in attendance has a disability, it is best to talk to them or their caregiver ahead of time about what can be done to best accommodate their needs.
“It’s hard to paint in broad strokes with regards to adapting to disabilities other than realizing the individuality of every person, and perhaps doing a little homework asking in advance (for) what we can do to best suit them,” Peysin said. “Many of them are good advocates for themselves or their family members.”
Cooperman also emphasized the importance of communication between the host and guest with a disability. Sometimes unconventional methods need to be applied to ensure a guest’s well being. For instance, someone with sensory issues may need earplugs or a quiet room if singing becomes overwhelming at seder.
“Ask guests if there is anything you need to be aware of that you can do to make everyone feel their most comfortable selves,” she said. “Get creative and remember one size does not fit all in regards to how people experience things.”
After all, communal holidays like Passover are a valuable time for participation and inclusion for all people in the Jewish community, Cooperman said.
“All of our community members and family members need to be regarded as vital parts of our population and be shown that their contributions are valued whether they have a disability or not,” she said.
Passover is a celebration of overcoming limitations, Peysin said.
“To be Jewish means to always be expanding that which we are comfortable doing … For someone who perhaps has never had someone with an overt disability at their seder, that might not be comfortable. It might require some changing plans,” he said. “Doing that, and opening this opportunity for a fellow in their community would be a very real act of leaving Egypt.”
Madisyn Woodring is a freelance writer.