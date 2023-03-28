Kosher wines are a staple at many Passover dinner tables and local stores are selling wide selections of bottles that will appeal to most palates and kosher preferences.
Chagrin Valley Beverage in Warrensville Heights and Heinen’s in University Heights have stocked their shelves with kosher wines – both classic favorites and new arrivals – to tie together the perfect Passover meal.
“The Chilean and the Italian wines sell extremely, extremely well and then we had the category of the mevushal, which are the non-pasteurized kosher wines which certain sectors of the Jewish faith follow more strictly,” Greg Kuhn, wine specialist at Chagrin Valley Beverage, and former owner of the store, told the Cleveland Jewish News.
Dalton Canaan White is a popular kosher and kosher mevushal wine sold during Passover, Kuhn said. It retails at Chagrin Valley Beverage for $24.99.
Dalton Estate Cabernet Sauvignon retails at Chagrin Valley Beverage for $34.99 and is another well-liked kosher and kosher mevushal wine, he said.
“Dalton is a very popular brand,” Kuhn said. “That is very well-known and one of the better-selling ones.”
Gilgal Merlot is kosher, but not kosher mevushal. It is a high-seller during Passover, Kuhn said. It sells for $20.99 at Chagrin Valley Beverage.
“It’s one of the better producers and well-known (wines) coming out of Israel itself,” Kuhn said.
“Gilgal is actually a wine made in Israel,” Gopal Patel, owner of Chagrin Valley Beverage, told the CJN. “This one is not mevushal.”
Cantina Gabriele’s Montepulciano d’Abruzzo is for sale at Chagrin Valley Beverage for $20.99. It is kosher and kosher mevushal.
“That’s your Italian wine,” Kuhn said. “Many Jewish people like to drink Italian wines, definitely.”
Near the store’s entrance, Chagrin Valley Beverage has a “kosher wall” and a wooden barrel on which they display their kosher wines – both kosher and kosher mevushal.
John Glover, wine specialist at Heinen’s said Bartenura Moscato remains a Passover favorite and is for sale at Heinen’s for $20.99.
“Bartenura Moscato is always a big mover for us every year,” Glover told the CJN.
Jeunesse Cabernet Sauvignon is a kosher wine selling at Heinen’s for $16.99.
“This is an off-dry Cabernet Sauvignon, which we sell a lot of this too,” Glover said. “We sell a ton of it throughout the year, but (during) Passover, we sell a lot of that.”
Rashi Light Pink Concord wine is a newer wine that has become a high-seller at Heinen’s. It retails for $8.99.
“This is something fairly new to us, but it’s a pink concord wine, which is a light, low-alcohol,” Glover said. “The other one we sell is a Recanati Yasmin Cabernet Merlot wine – we sell a lot of that – but the problem we’re having this year is I think there’s still a backup with the supply chain, so we have quite a bit of out-of-stocks. We can’t get certain items. We haven’t for quite a while, so we’ve just had to work with what they have in inventory. So that’s basically how I’ve been deciding what to buy more of as we approach Passover, just to be sure we have those things that are available when they start buying wines.”
Glover said wines are often the last things people buy for the holidays.
Manischewitz Concord Grape is another popular kosher wine for sale at Heinen’s for $6.99.
“Of course, Manischewitz, which I think is just more traditional – the reason why we sell a lot of that,” Glover said. “We make sure we have quite a bit of that available.”