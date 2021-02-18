This year, Purim will look different when it begins the evening of Feb. 25 and continues through the evening of Feb. 26. What is usually a holiday filled with community costume parties to commemorate the defeat of Haman’s plot to massacre the Jews, many area organizations and congregations have gone virtual or have planned hybrid events to celebrate the occasion.
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple will hold two virtual events to celebrate Purim.
At 7 p.m. Feb. 25, there will be a virtual gathering, featuring a creative reading and lesson from the Megillah scroll.
At 10:30 a.m. Feb. 28, the temple’s “The Totally Rad ‘80s Purimspiel” will feature parodies of ‘80s hits, including songs from Madonna and Prince.
Both events will be livestreamed on the temple’s website at
fairmounttemple.org/worship/live-stream, as well as on it’s Facebook page and the Fairmount Sanctuary Roku channel.
For more information, call 216-464-1330.
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple is in Beachwood.
Anshe Sfard-Revere Road Synagogue
Anshe Sfard-Revere Road Synagogue will hold its Purim at the Circle event Feb. 25 in the synagogue’s parking lot,
646 N. Revere Road in Bath Township.
With doors opening at 5:30 p.m., there will be a variety dog show at 6 and a multimedia megillah at 6:30. There will also be drive-in photo booths, circus dinners to go, popcorn, cotton candy and hot pretzels. There will also be prizes for kids in costume.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for kids ages 5-12.
RSVPs can be made at
akronshul.com/purim or
330-867-7292. All participants must stay next to or in their cars during the event.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation will hold Purim-related events through Feb. 28.
On Feb. 19, there will be a “Historical Introduction to the Laws of Purim with Rabbi Noah Bickart at noon. Attendees will discuss the way the performance of the commandments in the Megillah through the Modern Codes translates the values of the holiday into the living reality of the Jewish community. Classes are free. Later that day, there will be an ATID Masquerade Shabbat dinner at 7 p.m. For attendees in their 20s and 30s, all will get a free dinner catered by Kantina and a mask that were available for pick up Feb. 18. There will be games, mixers and networking. To register, visit
bit.ly/3tM3KIv.
At 10:30 a.m. Feb. 21, there will be hamentaschen baking with Meghann Hennen. Free for members and $8 for nonmembers, Hennen is a local baker and preschool teacher. Her business, Challah @ Meg, specializes in flavored and filled challah. Recipes and ingredients will be emailed upon registration.
At 7 p.m. Feb. 22, Pam Wiznitzer will lead a mixology course. She will create two alcoholic drinks related to Purim. Ingredients and recipes are available on the synagogue’s website, and the drinks can be prepared without alcohol as well.
At 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25, there will be a virtual family Megillah reading with the Bible Players. The interactive show is a comedy adventure that teaches kavod, or showing respect for everyone. Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes and bring their gragger. It is free and open to the community. There will also be a virtual minyan and traditional Megillah reading at 6:45. Costumes are also encouraged. At 8, there will be a virtual improv comedy show by the NEST Theatre. Featuring Comedy Sportz CBUS, the live, fast-paced show is interactive and fun for all ages. A link will be provided by Nest Theatre and be shared the week of the event. It is free and open to the community.
At 7 a.m. Feb. 26, there will be a virtual morning minyan and Megillah reading led by clergy. At 10:30, there will be a livestreamed Kinder Shabbat featuring Mr. Chuck. Costumes are encouraged. Free and open to the community, attendees can view on the Mishpachot-B’nai Jeshurun Young Families Facebook page, or via Zoom.
At 11 a.m. Feb. 28, there will be a virtual “Purim Puppet Fun” event featuring the WonderSpark Puppets of NYC. They will perform “Esther Saves the Day!” and then attendees will participate in a puppet making workshop. The event is free and open to the community. From 1 to 4 p.m., there will be “The Amazing Purim Race.” Attendees will race to complete missions that involve objects in their home and outside. The digital scavenger hunt will be comprised of missions for families to complete throughout the afternoon. Later that day, the Purim Grand Finale will be at 5:30. The virtual event will include prizes for best costume, loudest gragger and much more.
For more information and sign-up links, visit
bnaijeshurun.org/purim2021.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation is in Pepper Pike.
Beth El-The Heights Synagogue
Beth El-The Heights Synagogue will hold Maariv and Megillah reading on Zoom at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25.
To receive the Zoom link, email
info@bethelheights.org.
Beth El-The Heights Synagogue is in Cleveland Heights.
Beth Israel-The West Temple
Beth Israel-The West Temple will hold two Purim Zoom events Feb. 21 and Feb. 25.
On Feb. 21, there will be a high school Purimspiel and an all-school costume parade. Attendees are encouraged to wear their costume masks.
At 7 p.m. Feb. 25, there will be a congregational family Purim service, Megillah reading and costume parade. Rabbis Enid Lader and Alan Lettofsky will join Sarah Bedrossian for the fun. Attendees are encouraged to wear costume masks.
Zoom links will be sent to congregants via their “news you can use” email list.
For more information, visit
thewesttemple.com.
Beth Israel-The West Temple is in Cleveland.
Celebrating Jewish Life
Celebrating Jewish Life is holding its Purim CAR/E-NIVAL from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Greens of Lyndhurst, 5690 Mayfield Road in Lyndhurst.
There will be games and dinner pickup, followed by a Megillah reading at home with Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim and Cantor Laurel Barr on Zoom. There will be stations set up in the parking lot, where attendees can play games, dress in costume with props and pick up dinner, which is catered by Around Downtown Catering and Davis Bakery.
To RSVP, visit
celebratingjewishlife.com. For more information, contact Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim at 216-223-8736. Friendship Circle of Cleveland
Friendship Circle of Cleveland will hold its “Purim Land” tailgate event from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 21 in the Friendship Circle parking lot, 27900 Gates Mills Blvd. in Pepper Pike.
Based off the board game “Candy Land,” there will be a performance by Towering Tale, Purim activities and games. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in costume.
To RSVP, visit
friendscleveland.org/tailgate. For more information, contact Siva Grossman at siva@friendscleveland.com or 216-377-3000, ext. 1008. Fuchs Mizrachi School
Fuchs Mizrachi School is holding a Sunday Storytime for its Purim programming at 10 a.m. Feb. 28.
The virtual, free event will include storytelling and songs for children ages 6 and under.
For more information and Zoom log-in, contact
admissions@fuchsmizrachi.org.
Fuchs Mizrachi School is in Beachwood.
Green Road Synagogue
Green Road Synagogue will hold its “Megillah & Storytime” Purim event at 10 a.m. Feb. 26 via Zoom.
Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes. Following the storytime, attendees can drive by the synagogue at 10:45 a.m. to get a free scoop of Ben & Jerry’s.
Additionally, instead of cooking for the seuda and Shabbat, orders are open for Seuda To-Go boxes. Each box is $36 and serves two adults, and includes hummus, matbucha, mixed olives, Israeli salad, two pulled beef hamentaschen, jeweled rice, sauteed veggies, two challah rolls, two cookies and a mini bottle of Absolut vodka. To order, visit
bit.ly/2YRy0n0.
To sign up for a megillah reading, call 216-381-4757.
Green Road Synagogue is in Beachwood.
Jewish Family Experience
Jewish Family Experience will hold two Purim events Feb. 23 and Feb. 25.
At 7 p.m. Feb. 23, JFX will hold its Young Professionals Purim game show, “Social Distancing the Virtual Game Show.” Hosted by Avi Frier, there will also be an exclusive talk with Frier on “Mussar from the Dice Man: How I Pursued My Dream Career Without Compromising Torah Values.” There is no cost to attend, and registration is at
jewishfamilyexperience.org.
From 6:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 25, JFX will hold a Purim party with grab and go Purim boxes. The event will be socially distanced and the synagogue features 12 air filters. Masks are required, featuring a costume contest where the best costume incorporating the mask will be recognized. There will be a ma’ariv service at 6:30 and a Megillah reading at 6:50. There is no cost to attend, but registration is required at
bit.ly/2NfMieI.
Jewish Family Experience is in Beachwood.
jHUB
jHUB will hold Purim programs Feb. 21 and Feb. 25.
From 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 21, join the organization for its virtual Purim Hoopla event. There will be an interactive storytime, costume dance party and lessons on how to make hamentaschen. RSVPs can be made at
bit.ly/2LoxnOR.
From 7 to 8 p.m. Feb. 25, jHUB will hold its Persian Purim Party. jHUB Young Professionals will be in costume where they will make sachlav, a warm winter drink served throughout the Middle East. Attendees will also be joined by Donna Maher, who leads Y&S Nazarian Initiative at the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles. She will discuss the Persian Jewish community and her experiences.
For more information, contact Danya Shapiro at
dshapiro@jecc.org. Jewish Secular Community
Jewish Secular Community of Cleveland will hold its “Dr. Seuss Goes To War And Before” at 6:45 p.m. Feb. 26 via Zoom. The guest speaker is Gregg Philipson, a lecturer on Jewish-related subjects including the Holocaust, propaganda art and Jewish military history. His collection and archive is regularly exhibited at major museums, universities and U.S. military installations. The program will be followed by a brief Purim reading.
Attendees are asked to be ready with challah, wine/juice, candles, matches and groggers.
To join the Zoom, visit
bit.ly/3pXpgIa, use meeting ID 954 5826 3678 and passcode: jsc. Kol HaLev
Kol HaLev will hold its Purim programming at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25.
For more information, visit
kolhalev.net.
Kol HaLev is in Pepper Pike.
Menorah Park
Menorah Park will celebrate Purim by playing music and songs over its in-house speaker system and for all life enrichment coordinators.
Like past holidays, life enrichment and spiritual living departments will decorate for the holiday. The teams will also hold parades for Purim and visit each resident to give out food, cards and sing together for the holiday.
For more information, visit
menorahpark.org.
Menorah Park is in Beachwood.
Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue
Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue will hold two days of Purim events.
Starting at 5:40 p.m. Feb. 25 with mincha, Rabbi Noah Leavitt will lead shiur at 6:15, with ma’ariv at 6:40. An indoor Megillah reading will be at 6:55, with an outdoor reading at 7:45.
Starting at 7 a.m. Feb. 26 with shacharit, there will be an indoor Megillah reading at 7:45 and an outdoor reading at 10 a.m.
Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue is at 23749 Cedar Road in Lyndhurst.
Park Synagogue
Park Synagogue will hold three Purim events.
From 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. Feb. 24, there will be a Purim “Car”Nival and car parade at the Park East parking lot, 27500 Shaker Blvd. in Pepper Pike. There will be a decorate car raffle, costume showcase, hamantaschen, a light show and mishloach goodies to go.
To ensure you get goodies, RSVP to
lgregory@parksyn.org.
From 7:15 to 8 p.m. Feb. 24, there will be a Zoom Megillah reading and costume contest. There will also be trivia games, and ice cream, chocolate and food baskets to be awarded. Attendees are encouraged to dress up as their favorite superhero. To register, members should check their Weekly Wrap.
From 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. Feb. 28, the Bible Players will hold an interactive Purim comedy show on Zoom, geared toward grades kindergarten through sixth grade. All congregants are welcome. To register and receive the Zoom info, email
nmaggelet@parksyn.org.
Park Synagogue is in Pepper Pike and Cleveland Heights.
Solon Chabad
Solon Chabad will have its Purim DJ Dance Party from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25 in the center’s parking lot, 5570 Harper Road in Solon.
Kids in costume will get prizes and party kits will be provided. Admission is $18 per car, which will be socially distanced and placed strategically in the parking lot. Limited spots are available, so RSVPs are required on
solonchabad.com/purim21.
Additionally, there will be Megillah readings at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 and 7:45 a.m. Feb. 26.
Suburban Temple-Kol Ami
Suburban Temple-Kol Ami will offer Purim events Feb. 25 and Feb. 26.
At 6 p.m. Feb. 25, the “Family Purim Celebration” will feature a Megillah reading, Purim music and competitions for best costume and most creative gragger. Log in on Zoom at
bit.ly/2NbtKw6. At 8 p.m., “Pints on Purim” returns. Pour your favorite drink and join other attendees for a NC-17 reading of the megillah. Log on Zoom at bit.ly/2Z3zrig.
At 6 p.m. Feb. 26, Rabbis Allison Vann and Shoshana Nyer, with music director Deb Rogers, will hold a Purim-themed Shabbat service. Rogers will be setting prayers set to her favorite popular songs. Log on Zoom at
bit.ly/3p5PAhN.
Additionally, orders were open for hamantaschen through Feb. 17, with pick ups from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 24. There are also opportunities to help make and pack hamentaschen orders.
For more information, visit
suburbantemple.org.
Suburban Temple-Kol Ami is in Beachwood.
Temple Am Shalom
Temple Am Shalom will hold two Purim events Feb. 21 and Feb. 26.
At 11 a.m. Feb. 21, there will be a Zoom hamantaschen baking class. Spiritual director Renee Blau will lead the event. The recipe is available in the temple’s Kibbitzer to allow for ingredients to be purchased ahead of time.
At 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26, there will be a Purim Shabbat service on Zoom. Attendees are encouraged to wear their costume. If you haven’t received your invitation by the day of, contact temple president Andy Kenen at
akenen@gmail.com.
Temple Am Shalom is in Mentor.
Temple Anshe Chesed
Temple Anshe Chesed will hold two Purim events Feb. 27 and Feb. 28.
At 11 a.m. Feb. 27, “The Book of Esther: Unmasking the Mysteries of Purim” will replace the usual Zoom Torah study. A link will be sent.
At 9:30 a.m. Feb. 28, there will be a Zoom Purim party and Megillah reading at
bit.ly/2Ox7P3n.
Temple Anshe Chesed is in Erie, Pa.
Temple B’nai Abraham
Temple B’nai Abraham will hold its Shabbat Purim celebration led by Rabbi Lauren Werber from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 26.
For more information, visit
tbaelyria.org.
Temple B’nai Abraham is in Elyria.
Temple Beth Shalom
Temple Beth Shalom will hold two Purim events Feb. 26 and Feb. 28.
At 7:30 p.m., the temple will hold its Purim celebration and Megillah reading on Zoom.
The morning of Feb. 28, Rabbi Rachel Brown will lead a special Purim program for religious school families. The temple’s Brotherhood is also working on getting Purim baskets for each temple family.
For more information, visit
tbshudson.org.
Temple Beth Shalom is in Hudson.
Temple El Emeth
Temple El Emeth will hold its Zoom community-wide Purim celebration at 5:45 p.m. Feb. 25.
For more information, visit
templeelemeth.org or call the office at 330-759-1429.
Temple El Emeth is in Youngstown.
Temple Emanu El
Temple Emanu El will hold its “10 Days of Purim” series, with virtual and socially distanced events, beginning Feb. 19.
Starting with “Shabbat Sprouts” Purim Fun at 5:20 p.m., families with children ages 6 and younger will partake in a service, songs and Purim games over Zoom. Contact Carolyn Abrams at
cabrams@teecleve.org for a goody bag.
At 10:30 a.m. Feb. 20, there will be a family interactive Shabbat service on Zoom.
For religious school and teen kolel families, there will be various events, including a “Teen Kolel - Hamantaschen with a Twist” event at 7 p.m. Feb. 20 with Deb Rogers from Sensational Cakes and More on Zoom; “Religious School Purim ‘Car’nival’” from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 21, as a drive-thru celebration and car decoration contest; and “The Great Hamantaschen Bake” at 2 p.m. Feb 21 on Zoom. Attendees for these events should contact Beth Mann for more information at
bmann@teecleve.org.
From 8 to 9 p.m. Feb 21, the “Absolut Purim” Erev Purim Service and Purimspiel will be held on Zoom. An award for the best Zoom “shoulders up” costume will also be given. Orders for hamantaschen and wine should be made by noon Feb. 24.
At 5 p.m. Feb. 28, Nefesh Mountain will perform a free concert sponsored by Temple Emanu El, Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, Congregation Rodef Shalom, Congregation Shaarey Tikvah, Suburban Temple-Kol Ami and The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Orders for a deli dinner, provided by Davis Bakery, and a Sharpie tie-dye kit, need to be placed by noon Feb. 22.
There will also be a Mishloach Manot exchange, where families will deliver a secret Purim treat to a participant family and get one in return. Registration was required by Feb. 18, with deliveries made by Feb. 25. For more information, visit
tinyurl.com/teepurimtreats or contact Eileen Sadowsky at esadowsky@teecleve.org. This is for members-only.
Additionally, there will be a food drive through Feb. 28. Non-perishable food items or checks can be dropped off at the temple’s entrance at 4545 Brainard Road in Orange.
Non-members can participate in most events by contacting Renee Higer at
rhiger@teecleve.org. Zoom log-ins can also be obtained from Higer. Temple Israel Ner Tamid
Temple Israel Ner Tamid will hold a virtual Purimspiel at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26 on the temple’s Facebook page (Temple Israel Ner Tamid).
There will be music and graggers. Additionally, it will also be livestreamed to the temple’s YouTube channel of the same name. For more information, visit
tintcleveland.org.
Temple Israel Ner Tamid is in Mayfield Heights.
Twinsburg Chabad
Twinsburg Chabad will host an in-person, socially distanced Purim party and treasure hunt Feb. 25.
At 6 p.m., there will be an indoor Megillah reading with distanced seating. At 6:30, there will be an outdoor movie and treasure hunt, where children will learn the Purim story and come away with prizes.
The event will be at the Gleneagles Golf Club, 2615 Glenwood Drive in Twinsburg.
Additionally, the center will also hold a virtual Hamantash Bake and Pajama Party event. Visit
twinsburgchabad.com or email mussie@twinsburgchabad.com for more details and to register.
Twinsburg Chabad is in Twinsburg.
Synagogues were asked to submit their Purim events.