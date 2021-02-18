HAC Purim

Hebrew Academy of Cleveland preschooler Hadassah Weiss and Nachi Fertig are ready to celebrate Purim.

This year, Purim will look different when it begins the evening of Feb. 25 and continues through the evening of Feb. 26. What is usually a holiday filled with community costume parties to commemorate the defeat of Haman’s plot to massacre the Jews, many area organizations and congregations have gone virtual or have planned hybrid events to celebrate the occasion.

Synagogues were asked to submit their Purim events.

