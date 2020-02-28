Purim at JDN Early Childhood Center

Denna Friedman, 3, and Louis Kinney, 3 are ready for Purim at JDN Early Childhood Center at Bellefaire JCB in Shaker Heights. 

 Photo / Paula Friedman

This year, Purim begins in the evening of March 9 and continues through the evening of March 10. The holiday commemorates the defeat of Haman’s plot to massacre the Jews as recorded in the Book of Esther. Don’t know where to go and what to do to celebrate Purim? The Cleveland Jewish News has a list of events, times and locations for you to make celebration decisions easy.

Synagogues and organizations were asked to submit their Purim activities.

