This year, Purim begins in the evening of March 9 and continues through the evening of March 10. The holiday commemorates the defeat of Haman’s plot to massacre the Jews as recorded in the Book of Esther. Don’t know where to go and what to do to celebrate Purim? The Cleveland Jewish News has a list of events, times and locations for you to make celebration decisions easy.
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple will hold four Purim events March 1, March 4, March 6 and March 8 at 23737 Fairmount Blvd. in Beachwood.
At 9 a.m. March 1, the temple will hold its Holiday Happenings for Preschoolers. Preschool age children, accompanied by a parent or grandparent, will learn about Purim as part of the series of free programs led by Sally Pollock. There will also be a craft. RSVPs can be sent to Julie Moss at
jmmoss@fairmounttemple.org.
From 5:30 to 7 p.m. March 4, there will be a free Purim celebration for young families (children up to 2nd grade). A light dinner will be served. There will also be crafts. Costumes are encouraged. RSVPs are needed by March 2 to Julie Moss at
jmmoss@fairmounttemple.org.
At 5:30 p.m. March 6, join the temple for its Simchat Shabbat celebrating Purim. Preschool aged children and grandchildren are welcome to celebrate Shabbat and Purim with Rabbi Jordana Chernow-Reader and musician Julie Moss.
At 10:30 a.m. March 8, the temple will hold its PurimSpiel and carnival. At the spiel, a cast of students, clergy and temple members will share the story of Purim through popular songs. From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., the carnival will include children’s games, Jungle Terry, cotton candy and pizza.
For more information, call 216-464-1330 or
fairmounttemple.org. B’nai Jeshurun Congregation
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation will hold eight events in celebration of Purim at 27501 Fairmount Blvd. in Pepper Pike.
At 10 a.m. March 1, the congregation will do its mishloach manot deliveries to Menorah Park, Wiggins and Montefiore. Attendees will meet at Menorah Park, 27100 Cedar Road in Beachwood. Interested individuals can contact Shani Kadis at
shanikadis@bnaijeshurun.org.
At 7 p.m. March 1, the congregation will hold its “Billy Joel: The Miegillah Man” Purim Spiel at the synagogue. Dinner will be served at 6. The story of Queen Esther will be performed with re-written lyrics to Billy Joel songs. For more information, contact Julie Berman at
julieberman@bnaijeshurun.org. Dinner is $15 for adults and $10 for ages 12 and under. The spiel is free for all, and dinner tickets are free for children ages 4 and under.
At 5:30 p.m. March 3, join the synagogue for its hamentaschen baking event on site. The finished products will be used for its Purim celebrations with some to take home. Pizza and drinks will also be provided. There is no cost to attend. For more information, contact Kadis at
shanikadis@bnaijeshurun.org.
At 10:30 a.m. March 6, the Purim Kinder Shabbat will include a Purim parade, music and a special treat. Attendees are encouraged to come in costume. For more information, email Julie Sukert at
juliesukert@bnaijeshurun.org.
At 11 a.m. March 8, the Frozen Kids’ Spiel will be presented by the BJC youth group. It will perform a retelling of the Purim story with a Disney’s “Frozen” twist. The spiel is free to attend. Following the spiel will be the congregation’s Purim carnival, “Under the Big Top,” from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There will be games, prizes and food. Admission is $3 per game; and $12 for pre-purchased wristbands for unlimited play. A wristband also includes a cotton candy.
At 7 a.m. March 9, there will be at morning minyan Megillah reading and breakfast.
Later that evening March 9, there will be three Megillah readings. At 6 p.m., there will be Purimpalooza pre-party for young families. It is free, but registration is required. There will be circus acts and a free dinner. At 7 and 7:15, there will be a family and a traditional reading, respectively. Both readings will conclude with dancing and hamentaschen at 8.
For more information and to RSVP to any event, visit
bnaijeshurun.org/purim2020. Beth El-The Heights Synagogue
Beth El-The Heights Synagogue will hold a Megillah reading at 7:45 p.m. March 9 at the synagogue, 3246 Desota Ave. in Cleveland Heights.
Preceded by Maariv at 7:30, the reading will include hamentaschen and ice cream. Food will also be provided for anyone who observed the fast. Costumes are encouraged.
For more information, visit
bethelheights.org. Beth Israel-The West Temple
Beth Israel-The West Temple will have three Purim events from March 8 to March 10 at the temple, 14308 Triskett Road in Cleveland.
Starting at 10 a.m. March 8, the temple will hold its High School Purim Spiel and costume parade. From 10:30 to 11, students and teachers will return to their classrooms. The Purim Carnival and Queen Esther’s Cafe will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
At 7 p.m. March 9, the temple will hold its congregational family Purim service, Megillah reading and costume parade, preceded by its Monday Hebrew class. Rabbi Enid Lader, Rabbi Alan B. Lettofsky and Sarah Bedrossian will lead the celebration. Hamentaschen will follow.
At noon March 10, “A History of the Purim Schpiel” will be led by Lader. A catered lunch from Alladin’s will be served. RSVPs can be made to the temple 216-941-8882.
Camp Gan Israel
Camp Gan Israel will hold its Purim event at 1:30 p.m. March 10 at Waxman Chabad Center, 2479 S. Green Road in Beachwood.
Starting with a kid-friendly Megillah reading, there will be music and dancing at 2 with Rabbi Shumli Friedman and Avi Lampert.
Costumes are encouraged.
Admission is a suggested $15 donation per family. For more information and to register, visit
cgibeachwood.com. Congregation Shaarey Tikvah
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah will hold its Disney’s “Frozen” sing-a-long Purim spiel and Megillah reading at 6:30 p.m. March 6 at the synagogue, 26811 Fairmount Blvd. in Beachwood.
There will be a full dinner and dinner. Costumes are encouraged.
Celebrating Jewish LiFE
Celebrating Jewish Life will hold its Purim event at 7 p.m. March 7 at MGM Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road in Northfield.
Join Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim and Cantor Laurel Barr for a Megillah reading, dinner, hamentaschen, horse races and on-site gaming.
For more information, visit
celebratingjewishlife.com, or contact Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim at rabbirosie@celebratingjewishlife.com or 216-223-8736. Fromovitz Chabad Center
Join the Fromovitz Chabad Center for three days of Purim events March 1, March 9 and March 10 at the center, 23711 Chagrin Blvd. in Beachwood.
From 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. March 1, there will be a hamentaschen baking event for children up to 10 years old. The event is free, but RSVPs are appreciated to
rivkygancz@gmail.com.
At 7:50 p.m. March 9, there will be a Megillah reading. Sushi will also be served. The event is free.
At 5:30 p.m. March 10, the center will hold its “Purim in the Shtetl” party. There will be an interactive Megalliah reading, dinner catered by Bubbie’s Kitchen, a shtetl farm petting zoo, music, face painting, a mishloach manos exchange, crafts and a photo opportunity. Tickets are $18 for adults and $10 children.
For more information on any of these events, visit
clevelandjewishlearning.com. Green Road Synagogue
Green Road Synagogue will hold its Kids Chesed event at 10:30 a.m. March 8 at the synagogue, 2347 S. Green Road in Beachwood. Kids will decorate and pack bags for mishloach manot, which will be delivered to elderly and homebound congregants.
On March 9, the synagogue will hold its annual Purim Chagiga. Following a Megillah reading, the event will start at about 9 p.m. There will be a breakfast buffet, a DJ and Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream.
Advance tickets are $15 for ages 10 and over and $10 for children ages 2 to 9, with a family maximum of $50. At the door, tickets go up to $20, $15 and $60, respectively.
At 10:30 a.m. March 10, the synagogue will also hold its annual Kids Sing-A-Long, featuring local musician Shneur Kushner.
For more information, visit
greenroadsynagogue.org. Jewish Family Experience
Jewish Family Experience will hold its “Purim Land” party at 9 p.m. March 9 at John Carroll University Annex, 2200 S. Green Road in University Heights.
There will be a candy bar to make personal mishloach manos bags. Prior to the party, there will be a Maariv service at 7:45 and a Megillah reading at 8.
Admission is free for members and $10 for nonmembers. To register, visit
jewishfamilyexperience.org.
Additionally, there will be a Megillah reading at 7:30 a.m. March 10 at JFX Center, 23980 Chagrin Blvd. in Beachwood.
Jewish Secular Community of Cleveland
Jewish Secular Community of Cleveland will hold its Purim program at 6:45 p.m. March 6 at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Cleveland, 21600 Shaker Blvd. in Shaker Heights.
Preceded by a meet and mingle period at 6:30, attendees of the Purim program are encouraged to wear costumes. Following the program, there will be a potluck dinner at 7. Steve Cagan will speak on “Columbia Since the Peace Accords” from 8 to 9.
RSVPs are requested to Peg Fishman at 440-349-1330.
jHUB
Join jHUB for four Purim events March 1, March 8, March 9 and March 15.
From 1 to 3 p.m. March 1, there will be a young adult hamantaschen baking event at Lucy’s Sweet Surrender, 20314 Chagrin Blvd. in Shaker Heights. Cost is $5 per person. To register, visit
bit.ly/2SWiLpK.
From 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. March 8, jHUB will hold its Westlake “Purim Hoopla!” party at Westlake Recreation Center, 28955 Hillard Blvd. in Westlake. Along with hamentaschen baking, there will be crafts. RSVPs can be made at
bit.ly/2ubLtuc.
From 6 to 8 p.m. March 9, jHUB will hold its Purim Happy Hour at Western Reserve Distillers event at 14221 Madison Ave. in Lakewood. Costumes are encouraged. Tickets are $5 per person and include one drink ticket, appetizers and hamentaschen. To register, visit
bit.ly/32aJtiD.
From 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. March 15, its Solon “Purim Hoopla!” party will be at the Solon Recreation Department, 35000 Portz Parkway in Solon. RSVPs can be made at
bit.ly/2V4MG1u. Kol HaLev
Kol HaLev will hold its erev Purim event at 5 p.m. March 9 at The Lillian and Betty Ratner School, 27575 Shaker Blvd. in Pepper Pike. Rabbi Steve Segar will lead the program.
For more information, visit
kolhalev.net. Mandel JCC
The Mandel Jewish Community Center will hold its women’s Megillah reading at 9 a.m. March 10 at the JCC, 26001 S. Woodland Road in Beachwood.
The event is free and open to woman and children. Costumes are encouraged and light breakfast will be served.
Attendees are asked to enter through the Stonehill doors.
For more information, contact Madison Jackson at
mjackson@mandeljcc.org or 216-831-0700, ext. 1386. Montefiore
Montefiore will hold two events celebrating Purim March 10 and March 22 at 1 David Myers Parkway in Beachwood.
From 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. March 10, Rabbi Akiva Feinstein and Cantor Gary Paller will read the Megillah and the story of Esther in both Hebrew and English at the Purim service and celebration. Costumes are encouraged. For more information, call 216-910-2794.
From 10 a.m. to noon March 22, a Purim carnival sponsored by Cleveland Hillel will feature games, prizes, music, food and costumes. The event is free and open to the community. For more information, call Diane Weiner at 216-910-2471.
Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue
Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue will hold two Purim events March 9 and March 10 at the synagogue, 23749 Cedar Road in Lyndhurst.
A Megillah reading will be at 8 p.m. March 9, preceded by Mincha at 7:05. A women’s Megillah reading will be held in the social hall, followed by a Purim party and dairy dinner at 8:45. There will also be a costume contest, raffle and prizes. Reservations are $15 for adults, $12 for children and $60 for families of two adults with children ages 13 and under. After March 4, the cost is $20 for adults and $15 for children.
On March 10, there will be a Shacharit at 7 a.m., a Megillah reading at 7:45 and 10 a.m. and Mincha at 7:05 p.m.
The events are open to the community. For more information, visit
oz-cedarsinai.org. Park Synagogue
Park Synagogue will hold three Purim events March 8, March 9 and March 15.
On March 8, the synagogue will hold its Purim carnival at Park Synagogue East, 27500 Shaker Blvd. in Pepper Pike. From 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., Outback Ray will present his animal show. The carnival will follow from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There will be inflatables, a bounce house, a slide, lunch, a kiddie carnival, cotton candy and sno-cones. Admission is $15 at the door. Presale tickets are $13, and available at the synagogue’s school office from 9:30 a.m. to noon March 1.
Starting at 6:15 p.m. March 9, the synagogue will hold its “Light the Night Family Celebration: Purim @ Park.” Dinner is from 6:30 to 7:15, catered by Cafe 56. Dessert will be Ben & Jerry’s ice cream and Zone Entertainment’s Glow Soda Bar. A family Megillah reading will follow at 7:15, with dancing at 8. Funk a Deli will perform. RSVPs can be made to
lgregory@parksyn.org.
At 1 p.m. March 15, Park Synagogue will do its Purim mitzvah project at Menorah Park, 27100 Cedar Road in Beachwood. Attendees will decorate, pack and deliver shaloch manot bags to Park members who reside in area nursing homes and senior facilities. To RSVP, email
epetler@parksyn.org.
For more information, visit
parksynagogue.org/events. Solon Chabad
Solon Chabad will three Purim events March 9 and March 10.
At 7 p.m. March 9 and 7:40 a.m. March 10, there will be a Megillah reading.
Beginning at 5:30 p.m. March 10, Solon Chabad will hold its “Purim in the Wild West” event.
Starting with a Megillah reading, there will be a “Toy Story” themed Purim performance at 6, and dinner and drinks at 6:15. There will also be a live DJ.
Admission is $18 for adults, $12 for children and free for children age 3 and under.
For more information and to RSVP, visit
solonchabad.com/purim2020. All events are at Solon Chabad’s building, 5570 Harper Road in Solon. Suburban Temple-Kol Ami
Suburban Temple-Kol Ami will hold its annual Purim carnival and improv event at 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 8 at the temple, 22401 Chagrin Blvd. in Beachwood.
Deena Nyer Mendlowitz and her improv troupe will lead attendees in Purim-themed games and hear members of the congregation read a kid-friendly Megillah.
This year, adults and children are invited to participate in a costume contest. Winners will receive a giftcard.
Pizza, hot dogs and homemade hamentaschen will be served. There will also be games, a giant inflatable and a raffle for a LG 55-inch 4k smart LED TV.
Additionally, the temple will host a “Pints on Purim” event from 7 to 9 p.m. March 9 at the Winking Lizard Tavern, 25380 Miles Road in Bedford Heights. Rabbi Allison Vann will give an adult look at the Megillah. RSVPs are requested no later than March 4.
For more information on either event, and volunteer opportunities for the carnival, visit
suburbantemple.org/purim.html. Temple Am Shalom
Temple Am Shalom will hold its Purim bowling event at 6 p.m. March 20 at Scores Fun Center, 65 Normandy Drive in Painesville.
Admission is $15, which includes shoes, two games of bowling, two pieces of pizza, a non-alcoholic drink and hamantaschen.
For more information, visit
amshalom.org or call 440-255-1544. Temple B’nai Abraham
Temple B’nai Abraham will hold its camp-themed Purim event March 7 at the temple, 530 Gulf Road in Elyria.
Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m., with a Purim spiel at 6:30. Hot dogs, sloppy joes, salads, baked beans and chips will be served. Veggie burgers are available upon request. S’mores will follow. There will be a Megillah reading and song parodies performed by Rabbi Lauren Werber. Attendees will sit around a campfire telling the Purim story through folk songs and camp tunes.
Admission is $12. Children ages 12 and under are free.
For more information and to RSVP, contact Marcia Demby at
mardemby@icloud.com. Temple El Emeth
Temple El Emeth will host a Youngstown-area Purim celebration at 5:30 p.m. March 9 at the synagogue, 3970 Logan Way in Youngstown.
Starting with a minyan at 5:15, the celebration will follow. The event includes prizes for children, a deluxe salad bar, a hot dog dinner and a Megillah reading. There will also be a photo booth and a balloon art by Joe Sullivan. El Emeth sisterhood will provide homemade hamentaschen.
For more information and to RSVP, call the temple at 330-759-1429.
Temple Emanu El
Temple Emanu El will hold Purim events on March 8 and March 9 at the temple, 4545 Brainard Road in Orange.
Starting at 11 a.m. March 8, the temple will hold its Magical Disney Purim Carnival. A Megillah reading at 10 will start the day, with the carnival lasting until 1 p.m. Tickets to the carnival are $15 for a wristband for unlimited games. Costumes are encouraged.
At 7 p.m. March 9, join the temple for its “Beauty and the Beast Once Upon A Purimspiel.” A dessert reception will follow. The event is free, but RSVPs with family count are encouraged to
dhershey@teecleve.org. Temple Israel Ner Tamid
Temple Israel Ner Tamid will hold its “Fiddler on the Roof” themed Purimspiel at 7:30 p.m. March 6 at the temple, 1732 Lander Road in Mayfield Heights.
For more information, visit
tintcleveland.org. Twinsburg Chabad
Twinsburg Chabad will hold its Purim party at 6:30 p.m. March 10 at the Twinsburg Community Center, 10260 Ravenna Road in Twinsburg.
There will be a Megillah reading at 6.
Synagogues and organizations were asked to submit their Purim activities.