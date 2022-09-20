Anthology Senior Living in Mayfield Heights will hold three days of Rosh Hashanah events from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27 at 6200 Landerhaven Drive in Mayfield Heights.
On Sept. 25, there will be challah baking. On Sept. 26, there will be a morning service, which will be streamed live. On Sept. 27, there will be a morning Tashlich ceremony. On Friday evenings, Shabbat services will also be streamed live.
The events will be socially distanced and masks are required.
For more information, call 440-565-0648.