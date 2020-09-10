Argentinean Apple Dessert

It’s a tweaked recipe from “The Avon International Cookbook.”
Ingredients
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon salt
2 cups sugar
1 cup butter, cold
1 teaspoon finely shredded lemon peel
4 large apples, peeled, cored and sliced
1 cup warm milk
2 eggs
¼ cup brandy or whiskey
1 teaspoon vanilla essence
Heat the oven to 350 F (180 C).
Grease and flour 13 x 9 x 2 inch baking pan. Set aside.
In a mixing bowl stir together flour, salt, baking powder and sugar. Cut butter till mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in lemon peel.
Place half of the crumb mixture in the bottom of the prepared. Cover with half of sliced apples. Cover with remaining mixture and remaining apples.
Beat together warm milk, eggs, brandy and vanilla essence. Pour over the apple mixture in baking pan.
Bake in 350F (180 C). for about 1 hour or until golden and cake tests done. Cool completely for a couple hours and cut into squares. Serve with a scoop of ice cream or dollops of whipping cream.
Makes 12 servings
Alla is a Minnesota-based blogger, whose recipes have been tested =and published in the “Cooking with Yiddishe mama” blog.