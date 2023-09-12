Life does not pause even during the busy holiday season, and neither does the work of Bikur Cholim of Cleveland as it continues to provide services to Jewish individuals and families facing medical challenges during the High Holy Days.
With staff and volunteers available 365 days a year, 24 hours a day, Bikur Cholim is able to provide all types of services from visiting the sick, as its name suggests, to providing kosher meals, transportation, medical equipment loans, advocacy and referral services, a women’s health division and gila program.
“I think we’re the only organization that has a real presence in the hospitals,” Rabbi Alan Joseph, Bikur Cholim executive director, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “... We have hospitality lounges in all the major hospitals, and in addition to that we have volunteers visiting and providing services to the hospital and the patients and caregivers.”
With a focus on health and well-being, Joseph said Bikur Cholim does it’s best to meet the needs of people wherever they are and whatever they might need, even on holidays.
“Our mission is we want to be there and people should feel comfortable and be able to celebrate whatever day in the year it is that they’re celebrating,” he said.
During the High Holy Days that may be having volunteers visiting the sick and sounding the shofar, or making sure people can celebrate with the traditions they are used to, whether that be food or prayers.
“We already (are) anticipating 100 meals to be served before Yom Kippur,” Joseph said. “So, the numbers that we’re seeing are staggering. I think the last Sabbath we served 69 people.”
To provide services at all times, Bikur Cholim’s office is open during regular business hours and a 24-hour hot line is available for needs that cannot wait until the next business day. Over Jewish holidays and Shabbat, the hot line is monitored by non-Jewish staff and volunteers to continue to provide the essential services, he said.
Volunteers apply online for the Barbara Gross Volunteer Program and are placed where they would make the best fit, whether that be in the office or visiting the hospitals.
“If anyone needs help, feel free to reach out,” Joseph said. “We want to do our utmost to help anyone and everyone. Whatever we can do, we try to do our best. And at the same time, if someone is in a position to help out, whether it’s by volunteering, or a doctor who wants to help out, or someone who can help financially – our budget is $1.9 million, so we rely completely on volunteers and donations to do our services.”
To get involved or receive services from Bikur Cholim, visit bikurcholimcleveland.org. The number for the 24-hour hot line for services is 216-320-1771.