Bikur Cholim is serving the Northeast Ohio Jewish community by helping local and visiting Jewish families when they face medical crises.
Rabbi Alan Joseph, executive director of Bikur Cholim in Cleveland Heights, discussed how they are staying open throughout the High Holy Days, and helping patients and their families celebrate Rosh Hashanah.
“We serve the Jewish population, both the local Cleveland community and the surrounding areas,” Joseph said. “In addition, we also serve people that are here in Cleveland for medical care, be it University Hospitals, Cleveland Clinic, wherever it may be, we serve those as well.”
Bikur Cholim, which has been serving the community for 34 years, works to help individuals – and their families – that are undergoing treatment, procedures and other health-related matters, he said.
“We do a lot of education around health and prevention,” he said.
In addition to its main office on South Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights, Bikur Cholim hosts kosher lounges in many of Northeast Ohio’s major hospitals, he said. Among those are University Hospitals main campus, Cleveland Clinic main campus, Hillcrest, Ahuja Medical Center, Beachwood Medical Center and MetroHealth.
“There’s food, drinks, there’s Shabbat food, dinners and whatever someone may need, paper goods and all that good stuff,” he said.
On the eve of Rosh Hashanah, Bikur Cholim prepares platters of food for those they serve, he said.
“People eat those, it’s called the simanim, where they have different omens for the coming year as a good sign, and we make every effort that people, wherever they may be – if it’s in a hospital or a mental health facility or stuck at home – we want people to experience the holidays as if everything was good,” he said.
The organization provides housing for non-locals who are in the area to receive treatment, Joseph said.
“We also have five homes, we don’t own all of them but we manage five homes, some in Cleveland Heights and one in University Heights for people from out of town,” he said. “That’s also a big, huge part of what we do.”
He said each of the homes is filled to capacity right now.
“They’re all absolutely full, over full, actually.” Joseph said.
These locations may house patients and their caregivers, or just their caregivers in the event that a patient is in the hospital, he said.
How are your shofar blowing skills?
During Rosh Hashanah, Bikur Cholim usually has someone to visit patients and blow the shofar to help them celebrate, Joseph said.
“We can’t always guarantee it, but what we make a very strong effort (to do) is that we have someone who blows the shofar,” he said. “We do our utmost to arrange that the shofar be blown for patients in the hospital.”
Joseph pointed out the dedication of volunteers who go to the hospitals to blow the shofar, as many of them walk to the hospitals that day.
“Good will and hard work for the volunteers, as they walk–they don’t drive on Rosh Hashanah – so that’s a big deal for them,” he said. “Some of them walk at least an hour just to get to the patient and then they have to climb many floors and blow the shofar and it’s very meaningful for people.”