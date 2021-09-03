Jewish holidays are always filled with traditions and rituals, often centered on food. Perhaps there is no better example than Rosh Hashanah. On top of the kosher foods offered at locally owned stores, most of the foods are also meant to represent something.
Boris Mikhli, owner of Boris’ Kosher Meats in University Heights, and Malka Rosenberg, owner of Unger’s Kosher Bakery and Food in Cleveland Heights, spoke with the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 29 to discuss their holiday food options.
The food both stores offer that is most quintessential to Rosh Hashanah are apples and honey. These sweet foods are meant to symbolize the hope for a sweet and happy year ahead.
Tzimmes is another traditional dish mainly served on Rosh Hashanah. It is primarily made of carrots, raisins and honey. For Rosh Hashanah, everything is made sweet.
Rosenberg recommended Unger’s kreplach, which are small dumplings filled with ground meat, mashed potatoes or another filling, usually boiled and served in chicken soup. This dish, like many things at the store, is made from scratch there.
Mikhli recommended Boris’ meat products, including brisket, chicken, cold cuts, veal and lamb. He said the store uses the “best Angus American beef,” which he described as “specially raised.”
At Unger’s, customers also can’t go wrong with a pomegranate, Rosenberg said. In Jewish tradition, pomegranates represents abundance, prosperity and fertility. This is due to the fruit having 613 seeds, each representing one of the 613 mitzvot.
These stores also sell smoked fish, which is another key food for the High Holy Days. Traditionally, people will only use the head of the fish on Rosh Hashanah to symbolize going into the “head” of the year, rather than the “tail.”
Whether it is for the holidays or a weekly Shabbat dinner, places like Unger’s and Boris’ pride themselves on the personal service they provide.
“We please the customers,”Mikhli said. “Customers come in, they want a piece of meat, big or small, whatever they want, we take care of it. They want something that is not available somewhere else, they come here and they get the service.”
Mikhli said he expects store crowds to be bigger this year than last year, when much of the world was still at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think it is very exciting,” Mikhli said. “Because some families did not see each other for 1½ years or more. So, this year they can invite or visit their relatives.”
Rosenberg has been in business for over 40 years. She had owned it with her husband, Moshe, until he died in 2016.
Mikhli has been in the community for over 30 years and he still takes pride in being a major resource for Jewish people’s food needs.
“It’s a great feeling because you’re here to please the customers and provide something,” Mikhli said. “A store like this, there’s only a few stores in the United States. People can come in from all over the world and shop.”
