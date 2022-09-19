Butchers can help you meat your High Holy Day needs

For many who celebrate the High Holy Days, meat is the main event of their holiday dinners.
Boris Kosher Meats and Tibor’s Kosher Meats, both in University Heights, are preparing for the High Holy Days with a selection of beef, lamb, poultry and fish, as well as side dishes.
Boris Mikhli, owner of Boris Kosher Meats, and Tibor Rosenberg, former owner of Tibor’s Kosher Meats, discussed their business’ most popular High Holy Days orders, the histories of their shops and the communities that support them.
Boris Kosher Meats
Roasts are Boris’ most common order, “but people buy everything,” Mikhli said. “Chicken, roast, lamb, most everything. Rosh Hashanah (brings in) big business.”
Mikhli, who is from Ukraine, has been in business for 39 years, he said.
Prior to opening the store, he had already been working in the butchering business.
“I worked with meats so, finally, I wanted to have a place of my own,” he said.
Mikhli pointed out that, during the High Holy Days, he sees an increase in patrons coming to his store.
“The Jewish population in Cleveland is growing every year, so far,” he said. “I enjoy to work here, taking care of the public. It’s my pleasure.”
Tibor’s Kosher Meats
The most popular items sold at Tibor’s during the High Holy Days are roasts, veal, brisket, poultry, chicken for soup, sweet noodle kugel, potato pudding, broccoli, zucchini, chopped liver and gefilte fish, Rosenberg said.
Rosenberg, a native of what was then known as Czechoslovakia (now split into Slovakia and the Czech Republic), took ownership of the store 33 years ago, he said, adding that he always wanted to work in the butchering industry. Prior to Rosenberg assuming ownership, the shop had been in business for an additional 10-plus years, he said. Rosenberg sold the store to brothers Ilan Senders and Eyton Senders in 2019 and returned in March to help run the store.
“I always wanted to be in the food business and I worked here first, then I bought it,” he said. “This was my passion, cooking and cutting meat.”
Rosenberg said he too has seen an increase in customers during the High Holy Days, he said, and many customers have been visiting the store for generations.
“He’s (Rosenberg) a great person,” said Jeff Small, a longtime customer. “I’ve known him my whole life. My grandparents and parents have been doing a lot of business here. My family’s been doing business here for three generations.”
We’ve had a lot of customers here coming in for three generations, Rosenberg said.
“We used to give them salami when they were little and now they’re big boys. I don’t even recognize them,” he said.
No rivalry
Boris and Tibor’s are situated across the street from each other, but there is no rivalry, Rosenberg said. In fact, he and Mikhli are close friends.
“Me and Boris are best friends,” Rosenberg said. “In the synagogue, we sit next to each other.”